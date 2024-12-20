What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Experience the mystical tale of Shiva and Parvati through an Indo-Sri Lankan dance fusion. Shamitha Hettige and Vithya Arasu’s performance promises a mesmerising blend of ancient traditions.
December 22. . Rs 600. At 7 pm. At Madras House, Kalki Theatre.
Celebrate the festive season with Black Orchid’s special Holly Jolly Christmas menu. Indulge in Christmas minced meat maki, Honey-roasted duck, and Frozen Bo Baileys hot chocolate. Chennai-based musicians Siddarth Nayanar and Anjali bring holiday cheer live to the venue on December 25.
Rs 2,500 for two. Till December 25. 7 pm onwards. At Black Orchid.
Laugh your heart out with Just Kidding, featuring a lineup of comedians, including Yogi Ja sharing their funniest takes on life. This comedy show is the perfect way to end your weekend!
Rs 249 onwards. 7 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.
Immerse yourself in a soulful evening of ghazals and retro melodies with the acclaimed Vandana Srinivasan. This concert is part of the Kutty Kutchery Festival, celebrating Chennai’s cultural heritage.
On December 21. Free entry. 5.30 pm onwards. At Rare Lily.
Get ready for a night filled with soulful melodies! Armaan Malik’s live performance brings his Bollywood hits and international collaborations to the stage for an unforgettable experience.
Rs 1,599 onwards. 6 pm. At YMCA.
Discover the untold origins of the titular character of Mufasa: The Lion King, a heartfelt adventure exploring the rise of the beloved king and his bond with the misfit group that shaped him.
In theatres from December 22.