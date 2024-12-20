What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Celebrate the festive season with Black Orchid’s special Holly Jolly Christmas menu. Indulge in Christmas minced meat maki, Honey-roasted duck, and Frozen Bo Baileys hot chocolate. Chennai-based musicians Siddarth Nayanar and Anjali bring holiday cheer live to the venue on December 25.

Rs 2,500 for two. Till December 25. 7 pm onwards. At Black Orchid.