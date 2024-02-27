DAG Museum to host Play Fair on Feb 28 and 29

Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) presents one of the most awaited events of the month, Play Fair at Victoria Memorial Hall. This one-of-a-kind event merges artworks and artists and weaves a tale which engages modern youth to broaden their knowledge about heritage and history. From art-inspired card games to a live enactment of murder mystery and more, the audience is in store for many surprises. There will also be a Quiz to test your knowledge and to conclude, a musical concert by The Big Other.
The event is open to all. However, prior registration through the official website is mandatory for murder mystery and quiz.Entry to Victoria Memorial grounds through regular ticket charges applicable.
What: Play Fair
When: February 28 and 29, 2024
Where: Victoria Memorial Hall, South Lawns
Timing: 2 pm to 6 pm