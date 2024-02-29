Turn up the volume!

The city witnessed an ultra-glamourous fashion showcase recently at the exclusive preview of Blender’s Pride Glassware Fashion NXT. It presented a glimpse of the new face of fashion with the designer JJ Valaya’s bridge-to-luxury line JJV Kapurthala. Actors Jim Sarbh and Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp at Jamun. The fashion police of Hyderabad was seen in full attendance. The audience was seen applauding the stunning showcase which was followed by drinks and food.

Next up, Mysore Saree Udyog, a pioneer among India’s ethnic wear brands with a rich legacy of catering to an extensive consumer base in Bengaluru, celebrated two months of its presence in Hyderabad with a spectacular event. The event took place at the new store in Jubilee Hills, serving as a testament to the brand’s efforts to foster a deep-rooted connection with the Hyderabad audiences’ cultural sensibilities and sartorial preferences. A highlight of the evening unfolded with the enthralling live karigari session, where master artisans wove their magic with intricate artistry, leaving spectators in a trance with their unparalleled craftsmanship. A standout moment was the performance by the talented violinist, Hemant Kashyap, whose soulful melodies enhanced the evening with an extra layer of elegance and charm, elevating the celebratory atmosphere of the event. Changing SeasonsSummer Edit, an initiative by HashTag Marketing at Yellolife café to invite summer. Yoga instructor Aamani Reddy and nutritionist Abhilasha Rathi led the sessions for vitality and cooling Pitta in the body. The event was attended by fitness enthusiasts in the city followed by the launch of an all-vegan lunch menu.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.