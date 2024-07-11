Laugh out Loud with Anirban Dasgupta at NCPA, Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts presents Anirban Dasgupta's Off-Stage Presentation in collaboration with the Comedy Club. Join Anirban for a night, filled with laughter as he takes you on a comedic journey through life in India. He masterfully weaves tales of three generations of his family, blending humour with heartfelt moments. With his trademark wit, Anirban will share his hilarious take on the arrival of his daughter and the big question: What kind of world did he bring her into?

Prepare for an evening brimming with laughter, reflection, and relatable humour that will have you laughing out loud. Anirban's unique storytelling and sharp observations promise a memorable nigh that will leave you in stitches!

What: PoliteProvocation by Anirban Dasgupta

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

When: Saturday, July 13, 8 pm onwards