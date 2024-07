Spend a Weekend with Paromita Banerjee, one of the city's few designers who work with and specialse in handwoven jamdani weaves. The talented designer is having a special preview of her works for two days at Mono Calcutta that includes an array of vibrant leather totes in dual colours, handwoven garments, exquisite saris, stoles, besides quirky jholas, notebooks and quilts.

What: A Weekend with Paromita Banerjee

Where: Mono Calcutta, 91, Monohar Pukur Road

When: July 20 and 21, noon to 8 pm.