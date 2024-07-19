Fill your tummy with some delish Rajwaadi food at this Kolkata hotel

If you haven't tasted Rajwaadi food yet, this is your cue to visit Pride Plaza Kolkata today, to take a look and grab a bite from their Rajasthani Rasoi food pop-up. Rajasthan is known for its Royal Rajwaadi cuisine (also known as Raajsi cuisine) which emanated from the culinary traditions of Royal courts and temples. The menu is designed based on mostly Vegetarian dishes, something that you may find at a Marwadi wedding or celebrations.

The menu boasts of beverages, nibbles like kalmi vada and mini kachoris, dal bati churma, amchuri bhindi, dahi wale arbi, tamatar sev ki sabzi, mewa pulao to besan chakki, moong dal halwa and many more. Not just the buffet, you can also opt for a thali that comprises: kalmi vada, achari paneer tikka, dahi gujiya, dal panchmel, Rajasthani aloo dum, Rajasthani panchmela saag, gobind gatte kadi, kadi pakodi, tamatar sev ki sabzi, gatte ki pulao, bajra ki roti, makai ki roti, roasted papad, sangri ka achar, lasoon ki chutney and Kesaria Rasmalai.

Where: Cafe Treat, Pride Plaza Kolkata

When: July 19-28, 12.30-3.30 | 7.30 pm onwards

Price for one: Buffet: INR 1800 onwards | Thali: INR 695 onwards