This Kolkata restaurant is running an 'Ajogyo' special menu!

To celebrate a milestone in actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta's career, their 50th film together, Ajogyo, Babu Culture Kolkata has launched a month-long special menu. The thali menu, for two people, boasts of welcome drinks, bhekti fry, murgir piyazi, jhuri aloo bhaja, basmati rice, shukto, sona moong dal, basanti polau, luchi, bhaja moshla aloo dom, kosha mangsho (mutton) or chicken, chatni, bhaja papad, payesh and mishti paan. One can add on bhetki paturi, chingri malai curry and shorshe pabda along with their thali.

Where: Babu Culture, all outlets

When: Till July 12

Price for two: INR, 1099 onwards