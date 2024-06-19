Get the Tangra and Tiretti Bazar Chinese delicacies delivered straight to your home!

ITC Sonar andx ITC Royal Bengal are delighted to present the authentic flavours of Tangra and Tiretti Bazar Chinese delicacies straight to your doorstep through their home delivery service, Gourmet Couch. This curated menu promises to deliver an exquisite and flavourful dining experience at home.

The offer on Gourmet Couch showcases an array of culinary delights inspired by the vibrant and unique Chinese cuisine of Kolkata. Diners can savour dishes mindfully crafted by ITC Hotels' chefs, ensuring a true gastronomic adventure.

The menu includes: Tiretti hakka noodles (A delightful blend of perfectly stir-fried noodles with fresh vegetables, offering an authentic taste of Tiretti Bazar's street food), Calcutta fried rice (Fluffy fried rice loaded with a medley of vegetables, eggs, and seasoning, paying homage to Kolkata’s rich cultural tapestry), Lat Me Kai (A tantalising chicken dish that combines crispy textures with a flavourful blend of spices, creating an unforgettable culinary experience), Tangra style chili fish (Succulent fish pieces stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and a unique mix of sauces, providing the true essence of Tangra cuisine) and Sonar Veg Manchurian (crispy vegetable balls in a savoury Manchurian sauce, offering a perfect balance of flavours and textures).

Price: INR 799 onwards.

For home delivery, call: (033) 44464646