Things to do in Chennai this week (March 8, 2024 - March 14, 2024)

Art with puppies
March 10 | Adyar
Practice mindful art at this workshop in the company of puppies from Blue Cross of India. This workshop, named Art with Puppies, is not focused on the technique, but on expressing our emotions and deep thoughts through art. Enjoy a laidback session with the shelter puppies, help raise funds for the shelter and also unload your emotions. Delve deeper into your psyche as the puppies act as ice breakers.
`850. 10.30 am to 12 pm. At Backyard.
A laugh riot
March 9 | RA Puram
Instagram and YouTube fame stand-up comedian Gautham Govindan is all set to bring his first solo show with a side-split-ting material. Gear up for a night of laughter.
`299. 8 pm onwards. At Offbeat Music Ventures.
Puppetry storytelling
March 9 | Kodambakkam
Learn the art of storytelling through puppetry at this workshop, which is open for all those above 18 years.`1,499. 9 am onwards.
At IDAM — The Art & Cultural Space.
All the world’s a story
March 9 | Alwarpet
Yahya Bootwala is all set to arrive in namma Chennai as part of his storytelling and poetry tour titled Dialoguebaaz. Experience an hour of poetry and storytelling as he takes the audience on a journey of love, heartbreaks, success and failures.
`399 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Medai — The Stage.
Learn to golf
March 8 | Alwarpet
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Golfer’s Edge Chennai is all set to conduct free golf sessions and introductory coaching for women. The event is aimed at empowering women through golf. Women golfers can enjoy complimentary sessions in mixed groups.
Entry free. On till March 10. 10 am to 10 pm.
Women bike rally
March 10 | Velachery
Join this thrilling expedition on International Women’s Day as women bikers embark upon a bike rally to celebrate the spirit of womanhood, promote health and fitness. Women of all ages can participate in this rally, and showcase their passion for biking and commitment to leading an empowered and inspiring lifestyle.
Entry free. 6 am onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity.
A horror thriller
March 8 | AGS Cinemas
Hansika Motwani is gearing up to send some chill down the spine with her next outing, Guardian, directed by Sabari and Saravanan. Hansika plays a person possessed by a ghost that wants to take revenge. The film also stars Suresh Menon, Sriman Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan and Tiger Thangadurai. Strap on for the ride. In theatres.
Penning happiness
March 8 | Adyar
Celebrate the art of writing and the joy of collecting pens as Sheaffer and Endless Stationery bring the Chennai Pen Show.
Entry free. On till March 10. 10 am onwards. At FIKA.