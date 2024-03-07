Things to do in Chennai this week (March 8, 2024 - March 14, 2024)

Art with puppies

March 10 | Adyar

Practice mindful art at this workshop in the company of puppies from Blue Cross of India. This workshop, named Art with Puppies, is not focused on the technique, but on expressing our emotions and deep thoughts through art. Enjoy a laidback session with the shelter puppies, help raise funds for the shelter and also unload your emotions. Delve deeper into your psyche as the puppies act as ice breakers.

`850. 10.30 am to 12 pm. At Backyard.