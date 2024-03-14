All about the buzz!

Hyderabad is a city famed for its culture; there’s always something exciting brewing for the locals to talk about. Recently, the city has been abuzz with a trio of events that perfectly encapsulate the essence of Hyderabad’s diverse interests — from food to fashion and social empowerment.

First up, let’s dive into the culinary scene. Hyderabadis, known for their love affair with food, have a new hotspot to explore. AnTeRa, a brand that’s already made a name for itself with its delicious Andhra-TelanganaRayalaseema cuisine, recently opened its third outlet, AnTeRa Courtyard, in Gandipet. The grand opening was a feast for the senses, attended by a lively crowd of food lovers, bloggers, and local socialites. The founders, Harish and Harsha and Sowmith Reddy have poured their heart and soul into creating a menu that not only tantalises the taste buds but also pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of the Telugu region.

Switching gears to fashion, we have also witnessed the grand opening of KALKI’s latest store, a brand that's become synonym o u s w i t h high-end fashion and elegance.

The event was nothing short of sensational, with the beloved actress Kajal Aggarwal adding star power to the celebration. Nestled in the bustling Banjara Hills, the new store promises to be a dream destination for anyone in search of the perfect wedding attire or simply looking to indulge in some luxury shopping. Kajal, adorned in a breathtaking fusion scarlet red sari, perfectly seized the spirit of the brand’s blend of traditional beauty and contemporary flair, leaving everyone in awe.

Last but certainly not the least, Hyderabad’s spirit of social responsibility shines through with the launch of the Raising Shakthi Foundation by Shilpa Reddy, a well-known figure in the world of fashion and fitness, and a former Mrs India. With a focus on empowering women and youth through skill development and entrepreneurship, the foundation is set to make a significant impact on the community. Shilpa’s passion for this cause strengthens her belief in the transformative power of education and employment in liberating women and fostering a more inclusive and empowered society.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.