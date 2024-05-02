Things to do in Chennai this week (May 3, 2024 - May 9, 2024)

Standup comedy shows, music concerts and workshops galore for Chennaiites this week
Spring Collection and a still from Nadikar
A slew of workshops, concerts and shows are in the pipeline this weekend in namma Chennai.

1. Rajhesh Vaidhya live-in concert

Rajhesh Vaidhya
May 5 | T Nagar

Veena virtuoso Rajhesh Vaidhya along with UK Murali’s band is all set to enthral Chennai music aficionados this weekend. Abbas Cultural will be presenting this grand cine musical event, Sound of Music, which will have the ace instrumentalist render some super hits on his violin. `500. 6 pm onwards. At Vani Mahal.

2. Voice workshop

voice workshop
May 4 | Kodambakkam

Aspiring singers, this one’s for you. Singer, songwriter and music producer Karthik Sekaran will lead a session on voice culture, techniques to improve pitch and rhythm sense, vocal harmony, acapella basics and types of harmonies. `1,799. 10 am to 5 pm. IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.

3. Cinematic music concert

Vineeth Sreenivasan
May 4 | Teynampet

Popular actor, singer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan and team is all set to perform live for a cause this weekend. He will be belting out some of his melodies and some popular Tamil and Malayalam hits. `300 onwards. At Kamarajar Arangam.

4. Spring fashion

May 3 | Royapettah

From warm yellows, bright pinks to lush greens and turquoise, it’s time to welcome the spring season with a burst of colours. Sounds of Basant by Translate is a special collection for spring, which includes lightweight cotton yarns tie-dyed and woven in motifs that are inspired by the raagas of springtime. `4,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.

5. Behind the arc lights

A still from Nadikar
May 3 | PVR SPI Palazzo

Nadikar revolves around the life of superstar David Padikkal, who reaches a point in life where he is forced to introspect and go beyond the image of the star. The film has Tovino Thomas as the protagonist, and also stars Soubin Shahir and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Nadikar is directed by Lal Jr and written by Suvin S Somasekharan. In theatres.

6. Rib-tickling humour

Saikiran
May 5 | Adyar

Standup comedian Saikiran Rayaprolu will perform his brand new comedy, Nearly Nice Guy. This comedy show will have him take a dig at himself along with a commentary on his life experiences. Strap on for the ride. `499. 5 pm. At Alchemy Black Box Studio.

7. World on a canvas

Canvas workshop
May 5 | T Nagar

Experience the art of painting on canvas. Embark on a creative journey and polish your artistic skills at this workshop, which is meant for both beginners and experienced painters. All materials will be provided at the venue. `459. 4 pm. At Pink Lotus.

