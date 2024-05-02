This new place is all set to bring the gourmet mithai fervour to the heart of Hyderabad

Le Méridien Hyderabad hosted an unforgettable whisky masterclass. The event attracted esteemed guests from the city, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and camaraderie. Highlights of the evening included exclusive insights into the bartender’s craft, where attendees learned the best-kept secrets of crafting cocktails using premium whiskies. It also showcased flair bartending, adding a touch of spectacle to the art of mixology. Guests indulged in delightful food pairings expertly curated to complement the rich flavours of whisky. We also witnessed a delicious chaat party by Gur Chini, on one of the prime bylanes of Film Nagar. It is all set to bring the gourmet mithai fervour to the heart of Hyderabad. Popular for their eclectic menu, bespoke mithai hampers, and luxury chaat, Gur Chini is a celebration of the Indian love for traditional desserts. What sets this brand apart is the vision to steer clear from the refined white sugar and revert back to the good ol’ jaggery. Varied organic ingredients like natural honey, manuka, buckwheat, garchia, and rosemary are added to bring out the flavour that lasts. They also use ‘dates’ like khadrawi, kustaw, deglet nour and medjool as rich natural sweeteners, as well as traditional jaggery preparation such as sugarcane, palmyra, date palm, and nelon. Their exclusive range of no-sugar and low-sugar dessert options are nothing less of a feast for the health-conscious modern folk.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha