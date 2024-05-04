Events

Witness performances by Grammy-nominated flautist Hubert Laws and rock band Indus Creed in Bengaluru this weekend

These two events must make it to your to-do list for the weekend
Hubert Laws
Hubert LawsARUNPRABHU PHOTOGRAPHY

Rhythm ’n’ rock

India’s front-running band for two years — Indus Creed, is all set to perform in namma Bengaluru.

Popular for their albums like Rock ’n’ Roll Renegade and The Second Coming, they are known for taking the stage alongside icons such as Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses. INR 499 onwards. May 4, 9 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. +919606493301.

Flau(n)t it!

Grammy-nominated Hubert Laws Quintet takes to the stage this weekend for an exclusive performance. Witness the legendary American flautist and saxophonist Hubert Laws, alongside an ensemble of accomplished musicians.

ARUNPRABHU PHOTOGRAPHY

Being a recipient of three Grammy nominations, Hubert is renowned for his mastery of jazz and various other music genres. INR 1,271 onwards. May 3 and 4, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.

Hubert Laws
Indus Creed
Bangalore International Centre
Windmills Whitefield
Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com