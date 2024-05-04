Witness performances by Grammy-nominated flautist Hubert Laws and rock band Indus Creed in Bengaluru this weekend

Rhythm ’n’ rock
India’s front-running band for two years — Indus Creed, is all set to perform in namma Bengaluru.
Popular for their albums like Rock ’n’ Roll Renegade and The Second Coming, they are known for taking the stage alongside icons such as Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses. INR 499 onwards. May 4, 9 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. +919606493301.
Flau(n)t it!
Grammy-nominated Hubert Laws Quintet takes to the stage this weekend for an exclusive performance. Witness the legendary American flautist and saxophonist Hubert Laws, alongside an ensemble of accomplished musicians.
Being a recipient of three Grammy nominations, Hubert is renowned for his mastery of jazz and various other music genres. INR 1,271 onwards. May 3 and 4, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.