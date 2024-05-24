Kolkata dance school to give tribute to Birju Maharaj

Brijdham Academy for Performing Arts is all set with a cultural evening titled, Sraddhanjali, a tribute to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji. The evening will see Kathak dancer Pallabi De and her disciples performing choreographies and pieces designed by Maharaj ji himself.

The highlights of the event will see a Guru Vandana by Brijdham students, a duet by Sreyashi Chakraborty and Neha Basak, and a solo recital by Pallabi De. The event will be graced by Sangeet Natak Academy winner Vidushi Saswati Sen.

What: Shraddhanjali

Where: Gyan Manch, Pretoria Street

When: Monday, May 27, 6.15 pm