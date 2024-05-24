Events

Kolkata dance school to give tribute to Birju Maharaj

The evening will see Kathak dancer Pallabi De and her disciples performing choreographies and pieces designed by Maharaj ji himself
Pallabi De
Pallabi De

Brijdham Academy for Performing Arts is all set with a cultural evening titled, Sraddhanjali, a tribute to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji. The evening will see Kathak dancer Pallabi De and her disciples performing choreographies and pieces designed by Maharaj ji himself.

The highlights of the event will see a Guru Vandana by Brijdham students, a duet by Sreyashi Chakraborty and Neha Basak, and a solo recital by Pallabi De. The event will be graced by Sangeet Natak Academy winner Vidushi Saswati Sen.

What: Shraddhanjali

Where: Gyan Manch, Pretoria Street

When: Monday, May 27, 6.15 pm

Pandit birju maharaj
Brijdham Academy for Performing Arts

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com