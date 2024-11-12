Cartier’s timeless elegance: A stunning showcase of watchmaking mastery in New Delhi

Cartier brought its iconic watchmaking artistry to life at an exclusive event held at the French Ambassador's Residence in New Delhi, in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company. This elegant evening was more than just a showcase—it was a celebration of the Maison’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, blending design and immersive experience in perfect harmony. Guests were transported into Cartier’s world, where signature elements like Roman numerals, the Santos-inspired infinity wall, and the iconic ‘Cartier red’ set the stage for a breathtaking display.