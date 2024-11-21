Eleganzaa presents Nainpreet — The Collective: A debut showcase featuring iconic designers from across the border

As the festive season approaches, Chennai’s fashion scene is set to experience an exciting new chapter with the debut of Nainpreet — The Collective, in collaboration with Eleganzaa. This exclusive luxury showcase brings some of the most iconic names in Pakistani design, including Sana Safinaz, Ansab Jahangir, and Sania Maskatiya, to the city for the very first time. For fashion enthusiasts in the city, this is not just another fashion event — it’s an invitation to explore a curated collection that celebrates intricate artistry, timeless elegance, and cross-border craftsmanship.

Sally Melissa, the founder of Eleganzaa, speaks passionately about this milestone. “Chennai has always been a city of cultural richness, and we believe it’s the perfect time to bring Nainpreet’s exceptional craftsmanship here. The city is evolving, and so is its fashion landscape. This collaboration allows us to showcase the best of luxury, offering our clientele a blend of contemporary style with global and local influences,” she shares.