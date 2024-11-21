Eleganzaa presents Nainpreet — The Collective: A debut showcase featuring iconic designers from across the border

As the festive season approaches, Chennai’s fashion scene is set to experience an exciting new chapter with the debut of Nainpreet — The Collective, in collaboration with Eleganzaa. This exclusive luxury showcase brings some of the most iconic names in Pakistani design, including Sana Safinaz, Ansab Jahangir, and Sania Maskatiya, to the city for the very first time. For fashion enthusiasts in the city, this is not just another fashion event — it’s an invitation to explore a curated collection that celebrates intricate artistry, timeless elegance, and cross-border craftsmanship.
Sally Melissa, the founder of Eleganzaa, speaks passionately about this milestone. “Chennai has always been a city of cultural richness, and we believe it’s the perfect time to bring Nainpreet’s exceptional craftsmanship here. The city is evolving, and so is its fashion landscape. This collaboration allows us to showcase the best of luxury, offering our clientele a blend of contemporary style with global and local influences,” she shares.
With a rich history of discerning taste and an evolving appetite for exclusive designs, Chennai is an ideal market for this global fusion. Sally emphasises her commitment to curating a luxury shopping experience that reflects the city’s growing appreciation for both heritage and innovation.
The collaboration with Nainpreet features celebrated designers whose work has become synonymous with high-end fashion. Designers like Sana Safinaz, Ansab Jahangir, and Sania Maskatiya bring their signature blend of traditional techniques and modern aesthetics, creating pieces that resonate with Chennai’s fashion-savvy crowd.
“The designs of these iconic designers are timeless yet contemporary. Their intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and refined silhouettes are a perfect match for Chennai’s taste. Each piece speaks to the wearer’s individuality, offering the perfect combination of elegance and modern charm,” Sally explains. As the city’s fashion scene evolves, Sally observes a growing shift towards bold designs. “Customers are embracing global trends, but they’re also looking for pieces that are timeless and crafted with care,” she adds.
On till Nov 25, 2024. At Eleganzaa, Alwarpet.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com