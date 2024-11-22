Colours of couture: A fusion of global fashion and Indian craftsmanship

AiSPi has announce Colours of Couture, an exclusive experiential trunk show that will take place from November 28th to 30th at Varun Bahl’s flagship store in the artistic Mehrauli district of Delhi. This three-day event promises to blur the lines between art and fashion, showcasing a vibrant celebration of global luxury design.

Set in the sophisticated ambiance of Varun Bahl’s flagship store, Colours of Couture brings together the finest designers from fashion capitals around the world. Featuring over 40 distinguished designers, this trunk show will present the largest selection of AiSPi’s Autumn-Winter 2024 collections, ranging from timeless classics to cutting-edge avant-garde silhouettes. Expect a fusion of Indian couture and global luxury, where fashion meets artistry in an unparalleled experience. The event will be complemented by a digital drop on December 1st, allowing those unable to attend in person to still access and shop the collection.