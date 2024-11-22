Colours of couture: A fusion of global fashion and Indian craftsmanship

AiSPi has announce Colours of Couture, an exclusive experiential trunk show that will take place from November 28th to 30th at Varun Bahl’s flagship store in the artistic Mehrauli district of Delhi. This three-day event promises to blur the lines between art and fashion, showcasing a vibrant celebration of global luxury design.
Set in the sophisticated ambiance of Varun Bahl’s flagship store, Colours of Couture brings together the finest designers from fashion capitals around the world. Featuring over 40 distinguished designers, this trunk show will present the largest selection of AiSPi’s Autumn-Winter 2024 collections, ranging from timeless classics to cutting-edge avant-garde silhouettes. Expect a fusion of Indian couture and global luxury, where fashion meets artistry in an unparalleled experience. The event will be complemented by a digital drop on December 1st, allowing those unable to attend in person to still access and shop the collection.
In celebration of his 20 years in the fashion industry, renowned Indian couturier Varun Bahl will launch his highly anticipated collection, Emergence and Upcycling. This sustainable collection reimagines past garments, combining traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture techniques. Each design symbolizes transformation, using patchwork, unfinished edges, and layered textures to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody resilience and evolution.
A standout feature of the event is the bespoke customisation corner, curated by Italian luxury accessories brand Rosantica. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to personalise Rosantica’s signature bags, making them exclusive to their own style. Additionally, the event will offer pre-orders for the much-awaited Rosantica x Vivetta collection, a celebration of Italian craftsmanship and bold design.
To enhance the sensory experience, Colours of Couture will also feature a collaboration with artisanal perfumery Naso Profumi. Scenting the event with fragrances made from locally grown ingredients sourced from distilleries in North India, Naso Profumi will offer guests an immersive exploration of their luxury scents through a curated range available at the event.hf
From November 28 to 30. Aat the Varun Bahl Flagship Store, Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, Delhi.