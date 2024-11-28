Holiday Edit Pop-Up: Discover Chic Fashion, fine jewellery, and sustainable footwear for your getaway wardrobe

This holiday season, indulge in a curated experience at their Holiday Edit pop-up, featuring a vibrant selection of breezy and chic silhouettes perfect for your getaway wardrobe. The pop-up brings together a collection of designers renowned for their craftsmanship and timeless designs. Featured brands include Saaksha & Kinni, Scarlet Sage, O’Frida, Ilk, Yam, Tui Tui, Aurge, Nikasha, Sher Bache, Yavi, The Summer House, Siddharth Bansal, and Tilla.
But it doesn’t stop at fashion—guests will also discover a special selection of fine jewellery from The Line, Anaash, and Azga, alongside upcycled footwear by Chal Shoes, adding a layer of sustainability to your holiday essentials.
Here’s a deeper look into the creations that make this pop-up unforgettable, with insights from the designers themselves.
As part of the Holiday Edit, Natasha Khurana, founder and creative director of fine jewellery brand, The Line, shares the inspiration behind her latest collection, Beyond the Sea, and how it captures the essence of the season.
“Beyond the Sea is inspired by the textures and beauty of the seaside. We’ve incorporated shells and palm leaves, each piece crafted with meticulous detail to reflect the intricate designs of nature. They carry the spirit of the beach, offering a lasting memory of the ocean long after your holiday is over. Personally, I wear my Venus Shell Anklet every day—it reminds me of that carefree joy you only feel by the sea, even on the most stressful workdays,” she shares.
On how she blends style and functionality in her designs, Natasha explains, “Utilitarianism has been at the core of the brand’s ethos. We wanted to create fine jewellery that can be worn every day. Whether paired with a sari or a bikini, our pieces are designed to be layered and mixed, making them versatile and easy to repeat.”
For Gaurav Bhatia of Art Chives, the Holiday Edit is all about the magic of travel, and his collection Wanderluster brings that spirit to life.
“I dream in Wanderlust. The inspiration behind our 2024-25 collection is the thrill of travel and discovery. Our mascot, a playful palace monkey, embarks on an adventure across the world—from the Silk Route to glamorous jet-set destinations. This collection is for the sophisticated gypset who wants to celebrate the romance of wanderlust. It’s a mix of handcrafted totes, artisanal candles, and chic linen that captures the essence of holiday escapes.”
Gaurav believes that this collection is a celebration of the festive season’s wanderlust. “This is the season to travel, to get on that plane and explore. Wanderluster is all about evoking that magical feeling of stepping into a new adventure, wherever it may take you,” he says.
Malvika Agarwal of Chal Shoes (an eco-conscious footwear brand) presents its new collection Seen-Unseen, which redefines the concept of functional fashion. Inspired by the simplicity of Bougainvillea, this collection celebrates understated beauty.
“I wanted to capture the essence of Bougainvillea, a flower that thrives independently, adding beauty without needing constant care,” Malvika explains. “Our Seen-Unseen collection reflects that—each pair is designed with simplicity, functionality, and sustainability in mind. We work with upcycled tyres and garment waste to create shoes that are not only comfortable but also environmentally conscious.”
Price starts at Rs 4,000. November 27 to 30, 2024. 11 am to 7.30 pm, at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.
