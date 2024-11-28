Holiday Edit Pop-Up: Discover Chic Fashion, fine jewellery, and sustainable footwear for your getaway wardrobe

Here’s a deeper look into the creations that make this pop-up unforgettable, with insights from the designers themselves.

As part of the Holiday Edit, Natasha Khurana, founder and creative director of fine jewellery brand, The Line, shares the inspiration behind her latest collection, Beyond the Sea, and how it captures the essence of the season.

“Beyond the Sea is inspired by the textures and beauty of the seaside. We’ve incorporated shells and palm leaves, each piece crafted with meticulous detail to reflect the intricate designs of nature. They carry the spirit of the beach, offering a lasting memory of the ocean long after your holiday is over. Personally, I wear my Venus Shell Anklet every day—it reminds me of that carefree joy you only feel by the sea, even on the most stressful workdays,” she shares.