Here are a few upcoming events in Chennai you need to check out over the weekend

October 19 | Nandanam
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable night of high-energy beats and electrifying rhythms as Return of the Dragon Machi - Home Edition brings Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi to the stage. Feel the pulse of excitement and experience a performance that fuses dynamic music with unmatched energy, creating an atmosphere you won’t want to miss.
INR 699 onwards. 4 pm. At YMCA Ground.
October 22 | Royapettah
Amethyst presents Anavila’s newest collection, Payanam, which was recently featured at the Chettinad Heritage Festival. The event will also debut jewellery by Sheetal Zaveri in Chennai for the first time!
6.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
October 19 | ECR Injambakkam
Spend the day exploring a variety of fresh organic produce, and wholesome grains at Hibiscus Farmers’ Market. Discover traditional cookware that brings a touch of nostalgia, while supporting sustainable, seasonal, and locally sourced products.
10 am to 8 pm. At Hibiscus Café.
October 20 | Velachery
In this special show, comic Abijit Ganguly will bring his witty take on life in your 30s, corporate experiences, and hilarious stories about married life. Expect entertaining recaps of his performances from cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, all delivered with his signature humour.
INR 499. 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity.
From Oct 18 | PVR Inox
The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi and starring Sebastian Stan as Donald J Trump, portrays Donald’s life trajectory after his fateful meeting with political fixer Roy Cohn. Cohn mentors Trump in the art of power, using deception, intimidation, and media control—a relationship that defines Trump’s ascent.
In theatres.
October 18 | Kilpauk
Experience a night of vibrant culture, tradition, and dance at Ratri After Navratri 2024. Enjoy traditional beats, captivating folk dances, and flavourful food, creating the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable family-friendly event filled with excitement and joy.
INR 300 onwards. On until October 20, 8 pm. At Dharmaprakash Hall.
October 19 | ECR Injambakkam
Experience therapy through art with this Mirror Art Workshop. Elevate a simple mirror using clay and let your Pinterest board come to reality. In this class, you will be taught to shape and mould clay and design a plain, simple mirror.
3 pm to 5 pm. At Hibiscus Café.
October 19 | Teynampet
Experience an evening of soulstirring melodies with NAVARASA, presented by Dream Factory Studios and Events. Immerse yourself in a rich tapestry of music performed by artistes like Malathy, Mukesh, Super Singer stars Sam Vishal, Srinisha and others.
INR 100 onwards. 6 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.