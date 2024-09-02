Travel from Leh to the Bay through this photography exhibition in New Delhi

As they say, India is simply too vast a place and too diverse in its languages, religions, cultures and traditions to be experienced in one lifetime. The farther and deeper photographer Sandipan Mukherjee traversed through the sub-continent, the more he was convinced that the categories into which he had always tried to divide people and things failed to hold up. To the uninitiated, certain aspects of its culture and customs may appear enigmatic, and even bizarre. However, in his search for the soul of India, certain patterns gradually became apparent and he realised that there indeed exist invisible bonds that unite the people of the country.

To highlight these bonds, colours and motifs, Mukherjee is showcasing an exposition of photographs and here are the details!

What: From Leh to the Bay

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

When: On till September 10