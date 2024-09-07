Check out these seven upcoming events in Bengaluru this weekend

Playing with fire

Have you visited this new exhibition, Painting with Fire: Jeram Patel and Tarik Currimbhoy, at the Museum of Art & Photography select artworks from Jeram and Tarik, yet? Through 15 this exhibition invites visitors to experience the space through movement, shifting perspectives and a theatrical play of colour. Learn how two artists approach one technique — blowtorch on wood inspired by the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban — in different ways. Entry Free. August 31 – November 17. At Kasturba Road. +918069334100.