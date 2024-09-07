Check out these seven upcoming events in Bengaluru this weekend

If you are looking forward to attending cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend, we have curated a list of them for you!
Broadway in Bengaluru
Monty Python’s Spamalot is set to take centre stage once again, brought to life by the CAUSE Foundation and Leila Alvares. This uproarious musical comedy recounts the legendary tales of King Arthur and His Knights of the Round Table. The cast and crew boast some of Bengaluru’s best — Arvind Kasthuri, Prem Koshy, Kieren Alvares Lynn, Rahael Thomas and many more. INR 200 onwards. September 6, 7.30 pm. September 8, 11.15 am and 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. +918023445810.
After Krishna
Catch a bharatanatyam solo performance, Ardha — The Incomplete Dream, by Vidhya Subramanian, which is a work born out of a collection of essays contained in the book called Finding Radha. The production explores Radha beyond her recognised status as Krishna’s lover and what happened to Radha after Krishna left Mathura while she remained a mere shadow in her aradhana to him. Entry Free. September 11, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Freedom movement
French choreographer Mourad Merzouki returns with a unique transmission project in collaboration with Prakriti Foundation and the French Institute in India who spotlight six Indian dancers for their latest dance production — Cartes Blanches. The cast includes Snigdha Prabhakar, Chetan Yeragera, Divieta Sahajwala, Deep Das, Sam Padelkar, Shahan Kavarana and more. INR 299 onwards. September 7, 8 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
Water ways
Inspired by the concept of water — fluid, ever-moving and life-sustaining — Vari, the latest album by Varijashree Venugopal encapsulates the essence of purity, clarity and transparency. Windmills is set to host a mesmerising performance by this musician as part of the Vari Album Tour offering a fusion of Indian classical and folk traditions with global music influences. INR 1,500 onwards. September 6 & 7, 9.30 pm. At Whitefield. +918045217761.
Playing with fire
Have you visited this new exhibition, Painting with Fire: Jeram Patel and Tarik Currimbhoy, at the Museum of Art & Photography select artworks from Jeram and Tarik, yet? Through 15 this exhibition invites visitors to experience the space through movement, shifting perspectives and a theatrical play of colour. Learn how two artists approach one technique — blowtorch on wood inspired by the Japanese technique of Shou Sugi Ban — in different ways. Entry Free. August 31 – November 17. At Kasturba Road. +918069334100.
American punk
Written and performed by New York-based Monica Hunken, Mount Rushmore is a punk rock production that involves time travelling with the audience to 1980s in California before tasking them to help Monica on her quest to save her mother from a lifetime of grief. Directed by Theresa Buchheister and Nehemiah Luckett, this play features original songs and punk rock classics by Phil Andrews, performed live. INR 300. September 7, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Mehfil-e-music
Delhi-based sufi-hindustani classical ensemble, Mehfil-e-Sama’a, pays homage to legendary sufi musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with a special qawwali concert at the Indian Music Experience Museum this weekend. Comprised of talented artistes from Kerala, Mehfil-e-Sama’a has captivated audiences with sufi, qawwali, ghazals and hindustani classical music. INR 350. September 6, 7 pm. At IME Performance Theatre, JP Nagar. +919686602366.