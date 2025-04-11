Get your weekend meal sorted with a delicious Songkran menu at this Asian fine diner in Kolkata

Dive into the vibrant spirit of Thailand as Pan Asian, ITC Sonar presents a delectable Songkran celebration! The five-day food festival that is currently on, will be up till Tuesday, April 15, embarking on a culinary adventure with their chef’s special menu, honouring the Thai New Year festival.

Songkran celebrations at Pan Asian

Savour the rich flavours and diverse tastes of Thailand with their beautifully crafted Thai Set Menu, featuring an array of dishes that transport you straight to the lively streets of Thailand.

Treat yourself to delectable offerings like Som Tam, Crispy Tahoo, Vegetable Kra Prow, Fish Takrai, Jasmine Rice, and Kaeng Phet Gai. To sweeten your dining experience, indulge in Ice Cream Kati Sod, a delightful homemade young coconut ice cream served with coconut jelly.

Whether you are an authentic Thai cuisine enthusiast or on the lookout for a thrilling culinary journey, this special festive menu is packed with aromatic curries, fresh herbs, and vibrant ingredients that will excite your palate.

Where: Pan Asian, ITC Sonar

When: Till April 15, 7 pm to 11.45 pm

Price for 1: INR 2500+