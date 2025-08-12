This Kolkata pop-up is the best place to stock up on festive ethnic fashion

If you are looking for an elaborate ethnic piece that you really want to buy and style this festive season, or get something for your trousseau or wear it during the next wedding season, here's where you need to be. Ethnic eponymous brands Nidhi Tholia and Pallavi Poddar will showcase their latest edit at 85 Lansdowne, in Kolkata, this week.

Explore Nidhi Tholia and Pallavi Poddar's line-up!

Nidhi Tholia grew up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the city plays a pivotal role in shaping her design aesthetic. From intricate gota-work and colourful bandhni to elaborate maronite and zardozi details, the label is known for creating unorthodox craft cocktails that lend to their covetable couture and festive collections. This time, she is bringing festive classics in kurtas, sarees, lehengas in sunny yellows, rani pinks, earthy ecrus. Kairi in Colour is a collection of timeless silhouettes, blending crafts and textiles.

At Pallavi Poddar, every piece has attention to detail as the key cut in their mantle. Each piece is crafted with utmost precision, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. At 85 Lansdowne she is showcasing beyond weddings...her pret collection offers versatile and stylish pieces for every festive occasion.

Where: 85 Lansdownne, 85B Sarat Bose Road, Kolkata-700026

When: August 12-15 | 11 am to 7.30 pm

Contact number: 9830175089/8961503991.