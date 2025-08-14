Your guide to 7 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

The cultural scene in Bengaluru is a living, breathing entity, with new events, shows and festivals popping up every single week. It's a city where you can go from a classical music recital to a rock concert or a live poetry reading in the span of a few days. To help you stay on top of the vibrant action, we’ve put together a list of seven fantastic cultural events in Bengaluru that will make sure your upcoming weekends are anything but boring.
Divine evening
Sid Sriram leads a soul-stirring Janmashtami carnatic concert presented by Iskcon Hare Krishna Dham. His lush baritone meets classical finesse for a divine musical celebration of Krishna. All proceeds contribute to building the new Hare Krishna Temple in Whitefield. INR 799 onwards. August 15, 6 pm. At KTPO Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Divine duet
Kalatra The Eternal Consort is a spellbinding dance theatre production by Keelaka Dance Company, featuring mesmerising pieces by Jyotsna Shourie and direction by Aneesha Grover. Experience an evocative blend of emotion, movement and storytelling. Entry free. August 19, 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Wrinkle return
Silvatein – The Wrinkles in Time returns to the very stage where it premiered, as part of Theatre Binge’s third edition. This Hindi drama has travelled to festivals across India, evolving with sharper performances and deeper characters in every show. INR 350 onwards. August 17, 3.30 pm onwards. At Medai — The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
Rhythmic dialogue
Dual Margam 5 unites the percussive power of pung cholom with the lyrical elegance of odishi in a rare duet performance. Tradition meets conversation in a mesmerising evening of movement and rhythm. Entry free. August 21, 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Golden voice
Celebrate KS Chithra’s iconic 45 year musical journey in a soul-stirring concert featuring golden classics, devotional gems and regional favourites — all delivered by the legend herself alongside Vijay Prakash, SP Charan, Rajesh Krishnan and more. INR 1,000 onwards. August 16, 6 pm onwards. At JK Grand Arena, Mysuru Road.
Chaotic calm
Master Peace — a fresh stand-up special by Madhur Virli — dives headfirst into the unpredictable humour of everyday life. Expect sharp new jokes, fun observations and laughter that’s as real as it gets. INR 599 onwards. August 16, 4.30 pm & 7.30 pm & August 17, 5 pm & 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar.
Havana nights
Groove Kitchen’s intimate supper club returns with Sabor De Havana — a singles-only evening of a five-course Cuban menu, four Cuban cocktails and bite-sized dance lessons. Strictly for fresh faces, good vibes and cheeky moves. Price on request. August 15, 7 pm to 10 pm. For more details reach out to Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio, Vasanth Nagar.
Written by: Isha Parvatiyar
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress