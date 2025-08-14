Your guide to 7 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

The cultural scene in Bengaluru is a living, breathing entity, with new events, shows and festivals popping up every single week. It's a city where you can go from a classical music recital to a rock concert or a live poetry reading in the span of a few days. To help you stay on top of the vibrant action, we’ve put together a list of seven fantastic cultural events in Bengaluru that will make sure your upcoming weekends are anything but boring.