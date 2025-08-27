Design Conclave 2025: Exploring innovation and indigenous expression

One of the most exciting features of the event is the Karigar At Showcase, a live exhibition dedicated to master artisans. Here, you can witness the magic of craftsmanship in real time, with celebrated figures such as Chetan Prajapat, Ishwar Singh, and Gariba Singh Ekam demonstrating their incredible skills. This unique feature underscores the event's commitment to honouring the hands-on artistry that forms the foundation of all great design.

Beyond the panels and showcases, the conclave offers a truly interactive experience. Attendees can get hands-on with a series of special sessions led by renowned creators. Imagine learning directly from sculptors like Arzan Khambatta or master artisans such as Kalyan Rathore. These sessions, which also feature the talents of Rohini Bagla and Krishna Murthy, provide a rare opportunity to connect with the creative process on a personal level.

The event will also feature a stunning array of art and architecture installations curated by visionary artists like Karan Desai and Kalyan Singh Rathore, providing a visual feast that's sure to inspire. Capping off the experience is a movie screening and a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Shiva Organisation, all curated by the acclaimed Architect Ruchi Sharma.