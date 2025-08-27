Design Conclave 2025: Exploring innovation and indigenous expression

Mumbai is set to become the host of global design this August as the Design Conclave 2025 opens its doors for a two-day celebration of architecture, interiors, and craftsmanship. Taking place on the 29th and 30th of August 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, this event promises to be a transformative experience for everyone from industry titans to aspiring creators.
The conclave will bring together the best minds from around the world, fostering engaging dialogues and showcasing groundbreaking innovation alongside indigenous expression. The main stage will host immersive panel discussions featuring some of India’s top design minds, including the likes of Hafeez Contractor, Carl Bhesania, Manish Kumat, and Pooja Bihani. These discussions are set to be a highlight, offering deep insights into the evolving landscape of design and real estate.
One of the most exciting features of the event is the Karigar At Showcase, a live exhibition dedicated to master artisans. Here, you can witness the magic of craftsmanship in real time, with celebrated figures such as Chetan Prajapat, Ishwar Singh, and Gariba Singh Ekam demonstrating their incredible skills. This unique feature underscores the event's commitment to honouring the hands-on artistry that forms the foundation of all great design.
Beyond the panels and showcases, the conclave offers a truly interactive experience. Attendees can get hands-on with a series of special sessions led by renowned creators. Imagine learning directly from sculptors like Arzan Khambatta or master artisans such as Kalyan Rathore. These sessions, which also feature the talents of Rohini Bagla and Krishna Murthy, provide a rare opportunity to connect with the creative process on a personal level.
The event will also feature a stunning array of art and architecture installations curated by visionary artists like Karan Desai and Kalyan Singh Rathore, providing a visual feast that's sure to inspire. Capping off the experience is a movie screening and a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Shiva Organisation, all curated by the acclaimed Architect Ruchi Sharma.
