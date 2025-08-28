Events

7 must-visit Bengaluru cultural events this week

Explore the top Bengaluru cultural events August 2025, from music and theatre to art exhibitions and comedy shows, happening between August 29 and September 4
Seven must-visit Bengaluru cultural events this week
Prashasti Singh's performance is one among the upcoming Bengaluru cultural events
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Bengaluru is buzzing with creativity and festivities as the city hosts a variety of cultural experiences. From August 29 to September 4, these Bengaluru cultural events bring together music, theatre, art and comedy, offering something for everyone. Discover performances, exhibitions and immersive experiences across the city.

Thiruvathirakali
Thiruvathirakali

Cultural carnival

The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru celebrates Onam with Kerala’s vibrant traditions. Enjoy folk dances like thiruvathirakali and pulikali, resplendent pookalams, aromatic payasam-making showdowns and classic games including Uri Adi and Vadam Vali. Experience the grandeur of Onam through culture, cuisine, music and joyous festivities for all ages. INR 199. August 30 and 31, 11 am onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.

Ivan Singh
Ivan Singh

Blues blaze

Ivan Singh, Argentine-born blues powerhouse, blends Latin grooves, Spanglish lyrics and Chicago-style soul with his six-piece band for a raw, infectious performance. Wielding his custom 4-string guitar, Lata de Batata, Ivan has earned global acclaim, playing at the Mahindra Blues Festival, Chicago Blues Festival and alongside blues legends worldwide. INR 750 onwards. August 29 and 30, 6.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.

A work of Kanchan Mistry
A work of Kanchan Mistry

Vivid visions

Canvas of Soul: Voices of Bengal at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 1, celebrates Bengal’s rich artistic heritage. Featuring works by Samir Karmakar, Sharmishtha Ghosh Sen, Ishita Sultana and Kanchan Mistry, the exhibition blends realism, nature, abstraction and feminist narratives, offering a vibrant showcase of diverse voices and creative mastery. Entry free. On till August 31, 11 am to 8 pm. At Kumara Kripa Road.

Arivu
Arivu

Freedom frequencies

Indian Music Experience Museum hosts a 10-day celebration of musical freedom from August 29 to September 7. Featuring 23 free events across folk, rap, classical and tribal genres, the festival includes performances, installations, talks and workshops by artists like Arivu, Kaluram Bamaniya and Akkarai Sisters. Entry free. On till September 7. At JP Nagar.

Rehearsal of the production
Rehearsal of the production

Rock rebellion

We Will Rock You, presented by the CAUSE Foundation, brings Queen’s iconic music to life in a high-energy musical. Set in a futuristic world, it follows young rebels fighting to revive rock ’n’ roll. Enjoy electrifying performances while supporting the foundation’s charitable initiatives in Bengaluru. INR 300 onwards. August 30, 7.15 pm & August 31, 11.15 am & 7.15 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.

The Manganiyar Seduction
The Manganiyar Seduction

Heritage harmony

Roysten Abel’s The Manganiyar Seduction brings Rajasthan’s centuries-old Manganiyar music to life in a spectacular theatrical setting at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. Featuring over 40 musicians performing from a glowing four-storey set, the production combines traditional melodies, native instruments and immersive design for a globally acclaimed, unforgettable experience. INR 1,200 onwards. August 29, 8 pm. At Konanakunte.

Prashasti Singh
Prashasti Singh

Comedy chronicles
Phoenix Mall of Asia hosts stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh for a live show. An engineer turned comedian and Netflix special performer, Prashasti blends relatable stories, small-town quirks and big-city observations into sharp, humorous narratives. Part of her Man of the House tour, the performance promises laughter, insight and engaging storytelling. INR 799 onwards. August 30, 8 pm. At Fan Park, Bellary Road. 

Prashasti Singh
Arivu
Cultural events

Related Stories

No stories found.