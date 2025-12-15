Week of extravaganza in Benglauru: From Kathakali magic to DJ battles and design showcases

The popular city fest and flea market, Sunday Soul Sante returns with a special Christmas Edition 2025. In addition to the art, culture, community and conscious living that the extravaganza is normally associated with, experience new elements like Pet Zone, Sneaker Zone and more. Also indulge in global street food, bakery items and delicious beverages as you enjoy live music and entertainment. INR 399. December 21,10 am onwards. At the Bay at EcoWorld, Bellandur.