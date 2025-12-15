Week of extravaganza in Benglauru: From Kathakali magic to DJ battles and design showcases

The timeless magic of the friendship between Krishna and Kuchela came alive on stage in an enchanting kathakali performance dubbed Kuchela Vrittam, as part of the 23rd edition of Sangamam. Kalanilayam Haridas and his team highlighted the intricate storytelling, dramatic makeup and evocative abhinaya, presenting this thriving dance form centrestage.
The popular city fest and flea market, Sunday Soul Sante returns with a special Christmas Edition 2025. In addition to the art, culture, community and conscious living that the extravaganza is normally associated with, experience new elements like Pet Zone, Sneaker Zone and more. Also indulge in global street food, bakery items and delicious beverages as you enjoy live music and entertainment. INR 399. December 21,10 am onwards. At the Bay at EcoWorld, Bellandur.
The signature charm of The Angadi Soirée was celebrated with homegrown talents and the festive spirit in the air. From the enchanting silhouettes to fine bijouterie, the celebrations also extended into exciting activities like gold foil painting, cake mixing, a nail art bar and much more.
Bengaluru experienced the battle of beats as the top Indian DJs went head to head in the Red Bull Turn It Up - National Final. This DJ battle competition reached its climactic stage as finalist The Spindoctor emerged victorius with his mix. The criwd experienced immaculate vibes and engaged in each round with the final participants where the audiences decided the winner.
The city experienced The Art of the Pour: Poetry in Every Glass, Aprisio’s immersive evening that blended art, wine and poetry at the Wine Studio, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Curated with Art Mantram, the event featured guided art stories, themed wine pairings, classical verse and a live artwork created before the audience.
Experience the theme of Design for Everyday Life come alive at the Designuru 5.0 by Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Bengaluru. Exhibiting and honouring the creative form of arts with works in design, craft, technology and culture — this year’s theme brings back the focus on namma uru. Namma Mane, an exhibition of homes, will highlight quality living on small plots. Other sessions include Live 3D Printing (Robotic) Demonstration and student work exhibitions. On till December 14. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.
Urban folk music group The Tapi Project took the stage last weekend in a powerful performance. After gaining and absorbing experiences and cultures from across 30 countries and 400 performances, the band featuring Swati Minaxi, Yogendra Saniyawala, Biju Nambiar and Gaurav Kapadia — put its best foot forward in their Ud Jayega Tour show. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.