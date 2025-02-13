This inspiring climate exhibition returns with its second edition in Delhi

After a successful debut in 2024, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and acclaimed artist duo Thukral & Tagra present the second edition of Sustaina India: Fellowships for Collective Climate Action. This unique platform, where science meets art to inspire climate action, will run till February 16, 2025 at STIR Art Gallery, New Delhi.
The exhibition will spotlight works from three Sustaina India Fellows — Shubhi Sachan (Material Library of India), Poludas Nagendra Satish (Kora Design Collaborative), and Saraswathi Malluvalasa (Arogya Millet Sisters) — alongside invited artists like Chander Haat, Edible Issues, and Sheshadev Sagria. Through immersive installations and community-driven narratives, the exhibition explores how collective action can address climate challenges.
When : Till February 16
Timing : 11 am - 6 pm
Where : STIR Art Gallery, New Delhi