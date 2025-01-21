High-profile guests at US president Donald Trump’s inauguration

Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Susan Walsh via AP

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance listen as Carrie Underwood performs America the Beautiful during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Julia Demaree Nikhinso via AP

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew sits before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump speaks with JD Vance, left, before taking their oaths of office during the Inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Morry Gash via AP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Chip Somodevilla via AP

From left, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Chip Somodevilla via AP

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

Susie Wiles and Miriam Adelson arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

Elon Musk talks shakes hands with Jared Kushner as Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos, second from right, and Shivon Zillis, watch, before President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at the Building Museum Evan Vucci via AP

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Usha Vance, walk out to move into their motorcade cars after meeting at the White House Alex Brandon via AP

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrive at the Commander in Chief Ball, part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Ben Curtis via AP

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, right, takes a photo with members of the military at the Commander in Chief Ball Alex Brandon via AP

Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

Billy Ray Cyrus performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, right, and Sean Hannity speak at the Commander in Chief Ball Alex Brandon via AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt watches as President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House Evan Vucci via AP

Jared Kushner attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Tiffany Trump attends at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Barron Trump waves at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Kai Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Steve Witkoff speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Howard Lutnick watches as President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena Evan Vucci via AP

Lara Trump, left, and Ivanka Trump arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington Matt Rourke via AP

Donald Trump, Jr., walks inside after watching fireworks at Trump National Golf Club Alex Brandon via AP

Dana White speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Matt Rourke via AP

Megyn Kelly speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Matt Rourke via AP

Jon Voight speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Matt Rourke via AP

Anuel AA and Justin Quiles speak before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Matt Rourke via AP

Podcast hosts of "Girls Gone Bible", Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma, speak before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration Matt Rourke via AP

From left, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration Chip Somodevilla via AP