Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

July 6 | Film Nagar

Prepare for a comedic dive into everyday absurdities with Faaltugiri by ManishChaubey. A software engineer turned-comedian, Manish brings his signature observational flair and playful exaggeration to unpack life’s random thoughts, awkward moments, and the chaos of adulthood. Don’t miss this show promising laughs for all ages.

Tickets at `299. 6 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community