Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

July 4 | Panjagutta
Metro… In Dino is Anurag Basu’s anthology of love, loss, and human connection. Set across four vibrant cities— Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru—the film unfolds through four stories that reflect the pulse of urban India. With a stellar ensemble cast and soulful music by Pritam, this film is a journey through tales—where every encounter feels familiar, and every emotion, deeply real.
Details: Online
July 5 | Film Nagar
Buckle up for a laugh riot with Phani Acharya as he brings his show Funny Acharya laced with tales from Telugu households, the struggles of engineering life, and misadventures from abroad. With his razor-sharp wit and a perfect mix of local flavour and global twists, this show serves up comedy that’s equal parts relatable, nostalgic, and refreshingly original. Tickets at `199. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community
Till July 30 | Film Nagar
As the clouds gather, step into Sa.ma to have a taste of their monsoon menu. As an ode to the season, the outlet brings back the magic of Ammama’s home: simmering rasam, golden pakodas, and stories that linger longer than the rainclouds. With every bite, this menu promises comfort, connection, and a little taste of nostalgia.
3 pm to 7 pm. At Sa.ma.
July 6 | Film Nagar
Prepare for a comedic dive into everyday absurdities with Faaltugiri by ManishChaubey. A software engineer turned-comedian, Manish brings his signature observational flair and playful exaggeration to unpack life’s random thoughts, awkward moments, and the chaos of adulthood. Don’t miss this show promising laughs for all ages.
Tickets at `299. 6 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community
July 5 | Kothapet
Techno Coffee is set to blend spirited techno beats with gourmet café flavours—think European club vibes, zero hangover, and premium coffee on tap. With live DJ sets pulsating through the evening and complimentary artisanal coffee with every ticket, this party is a vibrant new way to socialise, groove, and connect.
Tickets at `199. 7 pm. At Maxibrew Café.
July 6 | Begumpet
Nirvana + GST by Punit Pania is a unique blend of stand-up and satire as Punit takes the mic to unravel the chaos of modern life—where mindfulness meets madness and truth comes with punchlines. With a live Q&A satsang adding depth to the comedy, this show promises journey to the edge of consciousness.
Tickets at `499. 7.30 pm. At Taj Vivanta.
July 8 & 9 | Banjara Hills
A heartfelt celebration of tradition, artistry, and all things handmade—Aakruthi Vastra: The Monsoon Edit 2025 is a soulful showcase of craft from across India. From naturally dyed textiles and heritage weaves to contemporary wear and mindful décor, each creation is a quiet tribute to the beauty of slow, intentional making. Look forward to rediscovering the charm of meaningful craftsmanship.
Free entry. 10 am to 7 pm. At Jubilee Hills Convention Centre.