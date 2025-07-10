Guru Dutt centenary tribute in Kolkata at KCC

It's Guru Dutt’s 100th birth anniversary; considered to be one of Indian cinema’s most visionary filmmakers, Dutt transformed Hindi cinema with his poetic storytelling, innovative camera work, and emotionally complex characters. His films like Pyaasa (1957) and Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) are considered timeless masterpieces that continue to influence generations of filmmakers globally.

Film screenings, academic talks, and a restored Pyaasa to mark the centenary of the legendary auteur Guru Dutt

His centennial is both a tribute and a rekindling of artistic conscience in cinema. On July 11, 2025, Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) will commemorate the birth centenary of auteur Guru Dutt with a thoughtfully curated day-long programme titled Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh: Remembering Guru Dutt. In partnership with NFDC-NFAI, this immersive tribute features film screenings, scholarly talks, archival exhibitions, and a digital showcase of posters and stills that celebrate Guru Dutt’s legacy.

The event will include a keynote by film scholar Prof. Ira Bhaskar, an online introduction and documentary screening by Nasreen Munni Kabir, and a critical talk by Prof. Madhuja Mukherjee. The highlight is a restored screening of Pyaasa, one of Indian cinema’s most revered films.

Where : Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 4th Floor

When : Friday, July 11

Time : 11:00 AM onwards