Seven Bengaluru weekend events you shouldn’t miss

If you’re planning to soak in some culture during your Bengaluru weekend, you’re in for a treat. The city is buzzing with events that celebrate the arts — think soulful music performances, high-energy dance shows, laugh-worthy stand-up sets and indie film screenings. Whether you're a seasoned culture buff or simply looking for a fun way to unwind, these seven Bengaluru weekend events offer the perfect mix of entertainment and inspiration.
Verse in motion
Girvan Vani — Bharathi: Mahakavi’s Margam brings Subhramanyam Bharathiyar’s trailblazing poetry to life through bharatanatyam, vocals, nattuvangam and live music. Choreographed and performed by Swati Athmanathan, this multimedia tribute excavates hidden verses, celebrating courage, creativity and cultural frame. Entry free. July 31, 7 pm to 8. 30 pm. At BIC, Domlur
East electric
Mystik Vibes brings a genre-defying blend of Indian classical and global sounds to Windmills. This Bengaluru trio — Muthu Kumar (tabla & hybrid percussion), Amith Nadig (bamboo flute) and Aman Mahajan (piano & electric piano) — craft vibrant, improvised soundscapes. Catch them live for an immersive, cross-cultural musical journey. INR 630 onwards. July 25 & 26, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Spin the story
The Bier Library at Sarjapur turns one with a night of craft brews, gourmet bites and epic beats. DJ Aqeel headlines with his iconic Bollywood remixes, joined by DJ Mudit Gulati’s high energy set. Celebrate a year of stories, laughter and music at this neighbourhood favourite. Entry free. July 26, 7.30 pm onwards. At The Bier Library, Doddakanahalli.
Notes to remember
Sing along with Kannada legend Rajesh Krishnan in a soul-stirring live concert at Orion Mall. With over 30 years of playback glory, he will be performing timeless hits like Anthintha Gandu Naanalla and O Prema. A heartwarming musical journey through nostalgia and emotion. INR 899 onwards. July 26, 6.30 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Funny bone
Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar blends heartfelt father and son stories with his trademark wit and poetic charm. This stand-up promises an evening of laughing out loud, relatable tales and a nostalgic ride you won’t forget. INR 1,499 onwards. July 26, 3 pm to 7 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road.
Sweeter than ever
Watch the screening of Sweet As, an uplifting Australian coming-of-age drama about resilience, identity and finding your way. Watch this award-winning story unfold on screen, preceded by a discussion between High commissioner Philip Green and museum curator, Kamini Sawhney. Entry free. July 28, 6.15 pm onwards. At Sabha Blr, Kamaraj Road.
Shared rhythm
Folie a Deux dives into the rare intimacy of two interconnected minds through two stirring contemporary dance solos — 3 am and Nobody Cares. Experience bodies moving in sync, blurring the lines between self and other in a hypnotic performance. Entry free. July 25, 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Written and curated by: Isha Parvatiyar
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.