Events to catch in Hyderabad this week

June 6 | Punjagutta
Batshorik is a psychological horror set in a world where grief unlocks more than just memories. Grieving widow Brishti clashes with her sister-in law Swapna, who believes their home is cursed following Neel’s death. As his death anniversary nears, eerie events unfold and Brishti’s behaviour grows disturbing, hinting at a malevolent Pishach's presence. Can their bond and resilience overcome the darkness, or will the haunting grief claim them both?
In theatres. Details: Online
June 8 | Serilingampalle
Step into the world of Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja by KissaGo, a classic satire that hilariously mirrors modern chaos. Join the wise guru and his curious disciple as they explore a city where justice is a joke and reason are replaced by absurdity. This play promises laughter, irony, and reflection, all in one evening.
Tickets at ₹200.
7.30 pm.
At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events.
Details: 09700074079.
June 8 | Gachibowli
Daniel Fernandes’s Lessons is a witty reflection on personal missteps, hard-earned wisdom, and the hilarious madness of modern life. Raw, smart, and painfully funny, this show is your chance to witness the one of the known voices in comedy right now.
Tickets at ₹499.
8 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre.
Details: 9550569414.
June 7 | Gachibowli
Laughter gets a local twist! Join Hyderabad’s rising comics for a full-on Telugu stand-up experience. Seize the Mic serves up spicy, side-splitting sets about city life, Telugu culture, family drama, and more. It’s relatable, regional, and ridiculously funny. It’s a perfect reason to bring your loved ones out for a hilarious time.
Tickets at ₹349.
5.30 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre.
Details: 9550569414.
June 8 | Film Nagar
Saikiran is back with a setlist of viral hits, and fresh new stories to share. Known for his clean yet clever humour, Saikiran Live promises one hour of uninterrupted laughter in fluent English, with just the right dash of Telugu masala. This is your chance to catch him unplugged and have a fun filled evening.
Tickets at ₹499.
6 pm.
At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community
Details: 09573401750
June 6 | Gachibowli
One of the newest voices in Indian standup, Chirag Panjwani is bringing his show Chirag Panjwani Live to the city. With hilarious takes on everything from childhood trauma to failed adulting, he covers all the right topics. This event is for you if you are young, lost, and everyone in between.
Tickets at ₹499.
7 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre.
June 7-8 | Hitec City
The Giggle Fest is back! A comedy extravaganza bringing together stand-up stars and emerging acts under one roof. Expect diverse styles, regional flavours, and hours of nonstop laughter. Whether you're into sharp satire, goofy observations, or pure desi madness, it’s a fun packed affair!
At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
Details: 040 2311 2121.
June 6 | Banjara Hills
Step into a world of sparkle, style, and festive flair at the ultimate D’sire exhibition. Whether you're hunting for the perfect festive fit, a show-stopping accessory, or just a fresh dose of fashion inspiration, this is the spot for you. Grab your squad and get ready to shop till you drop.
At Taj Krishna.
June 6 | Jubilee Hills
For unwinding after a long week or chasing the buzz of live music under dim lights, this is your perfect Friday night plan. Band Merakee will be setting the vibe with a high-energy set that flows from soulful melodies to full-throttle jams. With great music, delicious food, craft cocktails, expect a crowd that vibes just like you.
Tickets at 100. 8 pm. At Vault Brewery.
June 7 | Gachibowli
Lokovoko arrives in Hyderabad with a powerful lineup featuring Rahul Sipligunj, Chinmayi Sripaada, DJ Olly Esse, and Band Kalakaarii. Presenting electrifying beats with soulful vocals, the event promises an unforgettable night of music, energy, and cultural fusion. A must-attend celebration for fans of vibrant and diverse experiences.
Tickets at `499. 7 pm. At Boulder Hills.
June 9 | Gachibowli
Chowraasta brings a blend of Telugu folk, reggae and rock to the city. With their raw, rooted energy they turn every performance into a celebration. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering them for the first time, this evening is filled with musical storytelling at its finest.
Tickets at `499. 7 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.