Events to catch in Hyderabad this week

June 8 | Serilingampalle

Step into the world of Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja by KissaGo, a classic satire that hilariously mirrors modern chaos. Join the wise guru and his curious disciple as they explore a city where justice is a joke and reason are replaced by absurdity. This play promises laughter, irony, and reflection, all in one evening.

Tickets at ₹200.

7.30 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events.

Details: 09700074079.