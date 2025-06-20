Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this weekend

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the story of Gulshan, an arrogant basketball coach who, after a drunk driving incident, is sentenced to community service. Tasked with training a group of neurodivergent adults, he begins with bias and superiority—only to realise they’re the ones who teach him what it truly means to live. This heart-warming film stars Aamir Khan in the lead.
In theatres.
Details: online.
June 22 | Hitech City
The Djembe Circle returns with an electrifying session of rhythm and connection. Known for its immersive, drum-led energy, the event brings together people of all backgrounds to create spontaneous music and shared joy. With every beat, expect an atmosphere of unity, and energy.
Tickets at `999. 5 pm.
At The Hard Rock Café.
Banjara Hills
Gear up for an immersive experience with Dastan-e-Awadh. Every bite tells tales from a royal table and every dish is a memory. Journey through the legendary flavours of Lucknow with succulent kebabs, fragrant biryani and age-old Nawabi recipes. It promises an epicurean experience through rich sauces, fresh ingredients, and the art of dining, making it an event to savour.
At `4,000 for two. 7 pm to 11 pm.
At Hyatt Place.
Banjara Hills
Indulge in Four Seasons Feast, a sumptuous Chinese lunch experience. Curated with over 100 dishes, this buffet celebrates classic and contemporary flavours with lavish décor and vibrant ambience. The feast is a journey through the East discovering new tastes.
At 4,000 ++ for two. 12.30 pm to 3 pm.
At Taj Krishna, Golden Dragon.
June 22 | Jubilee Hills
Mohit Morani’s Dark Times lands in Hyderabad with his trademark blend of sharp, unfiltered humour. The show features carefully crafted ‘truth bombs’ and witty reflections on everyday life, blending English and Hindi for maximum relatability. Mohit’s candid, observational style promises an evening of laughter that’s as honest as it is entertaining.
Tickets at `499.
6 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community.
June 22 | Hitech City
Experience the soulful magic of Abhangwari by Rahul Deshpande. A stirring celebration of devotion, rhythm, and classical brilliance, this performance brings alive the rich spiritual tradition of abhangs through powerful vocals and evocative storytelling. Rooted in Marathi culture, yet universal in its emotion, Abhangwari is music that transcends language and touches the soul.
Tickets at `399.
6 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
June 21 | Hitech City.
This World Music Day, treat yourself to Boomrang’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan. Blending high-octane energy with timeless Bollywood melodies, the band reimagines SRK’s greatest hits in a sound that’s bold, nostalgic, and irresistibly fun. It’s a musical experience fans won’t want to miss — full of rhythm, romance, and celebration.
Tickets at `500. 9 pm.
At Hard Rock Café.
June 21 | Madhapur
Get ready for a fresh dose of humour with Akhil Nair Live. Known for his effortless delivery and quirky take on everyday scenarios, Akhil turns the mundane into material that hits home. With a mix of charm, wit, and self-aware comedy, his set will ensure a fun, easy-going evening filled with unexpected laughs and sharp insights.
Tickets at `399. 9 pm. At The Street.