Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this weekend

Banjara Hills

Gear up for an immersive experience with Dastan-e-Awadh. Every bite tells tales from a royal table and every dish is a memory. Journey through the legendary flavours of Lucknow with succulent kebabs, fragrant biryani and age-old Nawabi recipes. It promises an epicurean experience through rich sauces, fresh ingredients, and the art of dining, making it an event to savour.

At `4,000 for two. 7 pm to 11 pm.

At Hyatt Place.