Here are 7 Bengaluru events to keep you busy this weekend (June 20 to June 26)

Directed by Rebecca Spurgeon, Gretel is a chilling adaptation of Hansel and Gretel, where nothing here is quite what it seems. This production blurs reality, questioning if Gretel and her brother arrived in the forest or were they always there. It’s a unique blend of physical theatre, mime, absurdity and live music. INR 400. June 20 – June 22, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Maharathi – The Story of Surya Putra Karn, directed by Aashish Rana and written by Vibhanshu Vaibhav, explores the turmoil of the archer’s destiny. Despite being a skilled warrior, he grapples with themes of identity, loyalty and the complexities of morality, shaped by his abandonment at birth by his mother and (his father) Surya. INR 500. June 21, 3 pm and 7 pm. At Prabath Kaladwaraka, Kormangala.
Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter with Aashish Solanki Live! The Comicstaan 3 winner brings his unique blend of relatable observations and sharp wit. Expect fresh perspectives on everyday life and hilarious insights. INR 499. June 22, 9 pm Onwards. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road.
DJ Chaz crafts techno with enigmatic production, earning widespread praise. Olivia Mendez, a vinyl-only DJ and curator, weaves deep, minimalistic techno, creating narrative journeys shaped by rhythm and her immersion in the London underground. Catch both these artistes live at Indiranagar Social this weekend. Entry free. June 22, 8 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.
Witness A Carnatic Quartet curated by violinist Shreya Devnath, featuring Mylai M Karthikeyan on nadaswaram, Praveen Sparsh on mridangam and Adyar G Silambarasan on thavil. This specific quartet is known for its exploration of the interplay between these instruments, representing traditions within carnatic music. INR 750. June 20 and June 21, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.
Rukmini Vijayakumar, a choreographer, a bharatanatyam dancer, actress and the artistic director of Raadha Kalpa, alongside her troupe presents Goddess organized by Soroptimist International of Bangalore. This bharatanatyam production depicts Kali, Devi and Durga as embodiments of Goddess Parvati’s strength across three parts: Sundari, Manomani and Maharajni. INR 1,000. June 21, 6 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Yoga, but make it adorable. The Den Hotel and Pawga are teaming up for a session where downward dogs come with actual dogs. Expect mindful stretches, tail wags, and serotonin in its purest form, promising a mindful session that support guests wellbeing and animal welfare. INR 1,121
June 21, 11 am - 12 pm. At Den Hotel, Whitefield