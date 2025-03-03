This solo art exhibition in Delhi explores identity & transformation

Events

Pieces from 'Not the Same'
Gallery Sree Arts proudly presents Not the Same, a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Riya Bhardwaj, curated by Jitendra Padam Jain. This thought-provoking showcase delves into themes of transformation, identity, and perception through a striking visual narrative. Riya’s works challenge conventional perspectives, inviting audiences to reflect on the evolving nature of human experiences. Art enthusiasts, collectors, and critics can engage with her latest creations in this immersive showcase.

Exhibition Dates: Till March 4, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi

