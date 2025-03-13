Experience an evening of unscripted comedy in Mumbai

Mumbai audiences can look forward to a night of spontaneous humor as Medium Sized Improv takes the stage at the Godrej Dance Theatre on March 15, 2025. This interactive performance promises a whirlwind of unpredictable scenarios, quick-witted exchanges, and comedic surprises—all created on the spot.

With no script and endless possibilities, the show invites audiences into a world where comedy unfolds in real time, making each performance truly one-of-a-kind. The event runs for 90 minutes and is open to audiences aged 16 and above.

Catch them live from 7 pm onwards (Late entry not permitted).