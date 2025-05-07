Enjoy the irresistible charm of Indian street food with this festival at a Kolkata club

Princeton Club is delighted to bring back the much-loved Street Food Festival—a vibrant celebration of flavours that promises to take food lovers on a nostalgic culinary journey. Featuring an eclectic spread of popular street delicacies such as Ragda pattice chaat, Nachos corn bhel, Dahi bhalla chaat, Khidirpur chaat, Pav bhaji, Veg and chicken momo, Jhal muri, Egg roll, and the ever-favourite Fuchka, the festival is a treat for every palate.

Come, relive the joy of your favourite roadside delights in a hygienic, festive, flavour-packed ambience.

What: Street Food Festival

Where: Princeton Club

When: May 7-11, 4 to 7 pm

Price per dish: INR 100-220