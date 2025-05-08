This nightlife pop-up makes a grand entry in Kolkata with a stellar techno showcase

Events

Known for curating culturally progressive and musically rich experiences across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chandigarh, this nightlife pop up now brings its signature energy and cutting-edge soundscapes to the City of Joy.
Kitty Su X Exhilarate marks a landmark moment in the city’s nightlife as Kitty Su Pop Up, the celebrated nightlife vertical of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, makes its much-anticipated debut in Kolkata with a high-octane music event. Known for curating culturally progressive and musically rich experiences across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chandigarh, Kitty Su Pop Up now brings its signature energy and cutting-edge soundscapes to the City of Joy.

The launch night promises an unforgettable sonic journey with a meticulously curated line-up featuring some of the most acclaimed names in the country’s underground electronic music scene — Arjun Vagale, Kohra B2B Midnight Traffic, Vikrant, Dethonetor, Groove Girl, and Annabeat. With this showcase, Kitty Su X Exhilarate introduces Kolkata to the pulse of niche music genres, especially techno, in a space designed for immersive audio-visual storytelling.

Where: The Great Ballroom, The LaLit Great Eastern Kolkata

When: May 10, 8 pm onwards

