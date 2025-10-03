Discover the exciting events unfolding in Bengaluru this week

Padma Shri Hariharan arrives in Bengaluru for an evening of melody and magic in Riwaayat – Ek Mehfil. His ghazals will serenade you while you engage with curated art and more INR 3,499 onwards. October 4, 7.30 onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Mahakavi Vallathol Menon’s Magdalana Mariam is revisited as a bharatanatyam recital in this exciting upcoming performance by Anjana Anand. With music from OS Arun, this performance will navigate the life of Mariam who encounters spiritual awakening when Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth arrives in the town of Galilee. Entry free. October 7, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Experience baroque brilliance in the upcoming performance by Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) in the city! From the powerful rendition of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings and Haydn’s Cello Concerto No 1 to the soulful interpretation of Beliczay’s Serenade for Strings, SOI has many talented performances under its sleeve for the weekend. INR 500. Happening today. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
It’ll be an evening of carefree chuckles and laughter as comedian Ravi Gupta comes down to Bengaluru this weekend. With Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, Ravi will explore his take on the art of living in the moment, quirky observations and more! INR 999 onwards. October 3, 5 pm onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. October 4, 4 pm onwards. At Cambridge Institute of Technology, KR Puram.
Explore a gripping story about a decorated army officer facing judgment after the army’s demand for a court-martial. Theatrenama’s popular production, Court Martial, returns to the stage with Aashish Rana directing the play and Swadesh Deepak penning its story. With compelling arcs for its characters the play will deeply impact the thought processes and belief systems of the audience. INR 299 onwards. October 4, 3.30 pm onwards. At Samarthanam Auditorium, HSR Layout.
Mary Shelley’s epic Frankenstein gets a new stage adaptation here in Bengaluru. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, the famed fictional scientist whose obsession to create life by defying nature’s laws leads to the making of a living creature from stolen corpses. The play will bring to life the torment that the creature faces in the forms of rejection and loneliness and the vengeance he seeks against Victor. INR 400. October 4 and 5, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Engage with Kolkata-based progressive rock guitarist and producer Rivu and city-based electronic producer The Sine Painter in the fifth edition of the intimate Sounds From the Library series. While sharing their talents first hand, the duo will also be highlighting their personal journeys as artistes, the approach to their art and much more. Entry free. October 8, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.