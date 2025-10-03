Discover the exciting events unfolding in Bengaluru this week

Mary Shelley’s epic Frankenstein gets a new stage adaptation here in Bengaluru. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, the famed fictional scientist whose obsession to create life by defying nature’s laws leads to the making of a living creature from stolen corpses. The play will bring to life the torment that the creature faces in the forms of rejection and loneliness and the vengeance he seeks against Victor. INR 400. October 4 and 5, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.