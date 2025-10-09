Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee's production will spotlight female singers from Bengal's past

Bengal's cultural legacy includes substantial contributions from female artistes, many of whom fought against all odds to get recognised. SPCkraft, an interdisciplinary spoken word collective spearheaded by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, is setting up a production that will pay homage to these women's voices.

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee's production that will pay homage to a few important women

The first half of the annual show titled "The Chandelier" in association with Sanskriti Sagar, will celebrate names like Malkajan, Begum Akhtar, Indoobala, Kishori Amankar and many others through readings.

The second half of the programme in association with Ensemble, shall feature Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee in dramatised readings from SUNDAY translated by Arunava Sinha from the original short story by Rabindranath Tagore.

The readings shall be interspersed by a violin recital by Sandipan Ganguly. The annual fiesta of SPCkraft opens on October 11th at GD BIRLA SABHAGHAR at 4.30 pm. Pre-show, awards of excellence shall be received by Rakhi Sarkar for curating the best in arts, Sohini Sengupta for her contribution to theatre and the realignment of Nandikar and Kaushik Bose for his remarkable achievements in the pedagogy of theatre workshops.