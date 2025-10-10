Events this week that you should not miss in Hyderabad

October 10|Punjagutta Nellikkampoyil
Night Riders is a Malayalam horror-comedy-thriller set in a village steeped in old-age myths. Directed by Noufal Abdullah, the film follows Shyam and his friends as they confront restless nights and unravel mysteries where myth and reality blur.
In theatres. Details: Online.
October 12|Hitec City
Telugu Table with Tales & Tunes is a vibrant three-hour gathering blending storytelling, comedy, live music with an authentic Telugu lunch. The event brings strangers together over laughter, soulful jams and meaningful connections in a relaxed space.
Tickets at Rs. 699 onwards. 1 pm onwards. At Innovative Cyber View Apartments.
October 10| Serilingampalle
Bhaag Kodaka Bhaag is a witty and whimsical Telugu comedy that explores how societal pressures and expectations divert generations from their true passions. Through humour and fantasy, the play follows three individuals who, despite being off track, find a chance to rewrite history.
Tickets at Rs. 250. 7.30 pm onwards. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
October 16|Banjara Hills
Experience The Genesis – a silent film directed by Rohith Sai, based on true stories. It creates a sound with silence that resonates with your heart, taking viewers on a deeply emotional journey.
Free entry. 7 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.
October 12|Financial District
Vikas Kush Sharma’s Halki Halki Fati? turns awkward dates, and modern heartbreak into laugh-out-loud comedy. Known for his razor-sharp wit and viral shayari, Vikas brings a set to Hyderabad that’s equal parts relatable and ridiculous.
Tickets at Rs. 499 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Studio Xo.
October 10-12| Jubilee Hills
Krishna Jewellers presents Ratna Haar Utsav, a celebration of magnificent necklaces crafted to perfection. Explore resplendent gold harams, dazzling diamond necklaces, heritage kundans and much more.
Free entry. 9.30 am onwards. At Krishna Jewellers Pearls & Gems.
October 11|Gachibowli
Armaan Malik as he performs his chart-topping hits across languages. Known for his soulful melodies and energetic performances, Armaan brings his 18 year old musical journey to life in this grand concert.
Tickets at Rs. 900 onwards. 5.30 pm onwards. At Boulder Hills.
October 11|Film Nagar
Step back in time and relive the magic of the early 2000s at Somad Y2K! Groove to the iconic beats with Gaurav Mehta, Anisha, and D-Magnetic as they spin tracks that defined a generation. Expect a night full of nostalgic music, vibrant energy, and throwback vibes that will take you straight to the millennium era.
Tickets at Rs. 199. 8 pm. At The Moonshine Project.