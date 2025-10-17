Celebrate Deepavali with these art, music and festive fun events across Bengaluru

Legendary singer Usha Uthup will set the stage ablaze as she arrives in Bengaluru for Back to the Future. Croon to her evergreen songs as she sets the tone with her old hits, blending a modern and futuristic touch to her signature vocals. With the festive atmosphere and a glittering stage perfect for the occasion, this is a performance you do not want to miss! INR 499 onwards. October 19, 7 pm onwards. At Forum South Bengaluru, Konanakunte.
Join in the glee of Deepavali as Orion Malls celebrates the festival of lights. Walk through a stunning 30-foot lotus while clicking memorable selfies with your friends and family alongside special lights across the malls’ premises. Liven up the festive holidays with learning many works of art like wall hangings, candle décor designs, terracotta deepa painting, dive into paper décor, keychain making and designer tea candle creation. Entry free. October 18 and 19. Across outlets.
Get your ethnic wear on and stay hydrated because Social’s She’s a Phataka, He’s a Phataka, a cracking Deepavali special night promises beats, bling and boundless energy! From the ecstatic and lively festive beats, the traditional elements of lanterns, deepas, flower garlands and lights, this night out may just be as festive as it gets! Entry free. October 17, 8 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Bengaluru can now enjoy cinematic drama unfold on the biggest screen as their favourite stars put on a show, while also enjoying sumptuous food at will! With a unique experience of a dine-in cinema on offer, enjoy dishes from a menu crafted keeping gourmet cuisines in mind. Popular chefs Sarah Todd & Vicky Ratnani lend their expertise in the curation of this menu. INR 450 onwards. At. PVR INOX M5 Mall E City, Electronic City.
Witness Marios Menelaou, Odysseas Toumazou and Christos Yerolatsitis, together known as Moca, bring out the best of contemporary jazz, melded with influences from across the world. Experience their unique touch to jazz as each original composition reflects artistic brilliance, invention and expression! INR 750 onwards. October 17 and 18, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Bring your best moves to LVDS Jive Junction – Deepavali Edition for a fun dance party full of festive vibes and incredible music to groove to. The night begins with a Jive-a-thon (Jack & Jill competition) moving on to some ecstatic live performances by magic with Joshua & Lalrimpuii. INR 250. October 19, 8.30 pm onwards. At Daysie, MG Road.
Engage in an evening of fun and frolic during Simply The Best 2: An Outdoor Live Concert, as a variety of musical performances will unfold! Croon to renditions of Elvis Presley, TOTO, AC/DC, Backstreet Boys, NSync, Europe, Journey, Bruno Mars, Queen, Coldplay, The Beatles and Rahman’s greatest hits as they are brought to life across various performances. `300 onwards. October 17, 6.30 pm onwards. At Bethany High Grounds, Koramangala.