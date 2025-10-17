Celebrate Deepavali with these art, music and festive fun events across Bengaluru

Legendary singer Usha Uthup will set the stage ablaze as she arrives in Bengaluru for Back to the Future. Croon to her evergreen songs as she sets the tone with her old hits, blending a modern and futuristic touch to her signature vocals. With the festive atmosphere and a glittering stage perfect for the occasion, this is a performance you do not want to miss! INR 499 onwards. October 19, 7 pm onwards. At Forum South Bengaluru, Konanakunte.