Bhubaneswar came alive on Sunday night as women from different fields were felicitated at the 33rd Devi Awards

The 33rd edition of the Devi Awards recently unfurled in Bhubaneswar and the night saw several Devis felicitated for their contributions in fields towards bettering humanity and the world around them. The honour of awarding the Devis was taken on by the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy who called upon women to step forward and make their mark in every sphere of society. Instituted by The New Indian Express in 2014, the awards have travelled across the country visiting several cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata to just name a few.

This was the fourth edition of the Devi Awards in Odisha and here are the women who were felicitated that night

The awardees included conservation architect Vijaya Amujure; the first girl from the Didayi community to crack NEET, Champa Raspeda; disability activist Gargi Bhattacharya; farmer and preserver of shree anna (millets), Raimati Ghiuria; ENT specialist Dr Smruti Swain; globally-acclaimed Odissi exponent Sujata Mohapatra; entrepreneur and innovator Minushri Madhumita; scientist Jyotirmayee Dash; social activist Nibedita Lenka; chef Madhusmita Soren; and the valorous forest guard who captured 17 poachers, Khirabdhi Seth.

Editorial director of TNIE, Prabhu Chawla; The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon; and resident editor of TNIE Odisha Siba Mohanty were also present.