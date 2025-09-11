Bhubaneswar came alive on Sunday night as women from different fields were felicitated at the 33rd Devi Awards

The 33rd edition of the Devi Awards recently unfurled in Bhubaneswar and the night saw several Devis felicitated for their contributions in fields towards bettering humanity and the world around them. The honour of awarding the Devis was taken on by the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy who called upon women to step forward and make their mark in every sphere of society. Instituted by The New Indian Express in 2014, the awards have travelled across the country visiting several cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata to just name a few.
The awardees included conservation architect Vijaya Amujure; the first girl from the Didayi community to crack NEET, Champa Raspeda; disability activist Gargi Bhattacharya; farmer and preserver of shree anna (millets), Raimati Ghiuria; ENT specialist Dr Smruti Swain; globally-acclaimed Odissi exponent Sujata Mohapatra; entrepreneur and innovator Minushri Madhumita; scientist Jyotirmayee Dash; social activist Nibedita Lenka; chef Madhusmita Soren; and the valorous forest guard who captured 17 poachers, Khirabdhi Seth.
Editorial director of TNIE, Prabhu Chawla; The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon; and resident editor of TNIE Odisha Siba Mohanty were also present. The event was brought together with presenting partner Adani; celebration partner Radico; gold partner Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan; and associate partners — Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Vedanta, PGL Group, Paradip Port Authority and CV RamanGlobal University.
Champa Raspeda, student
Champa has created history by becoming the first from the Didayi community, a PVTG, to clear the NEET exam. Belonging to Malkangiri, she has taken admission in Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore. Braving poverty and life’s hardships, Champa never gave up on her studies. With her grit and determination to succeed, she cleared the exam in her first attempt.
Madhusmita Soren, chef
Madhusmita is the first-ever chef from the Santhal community to participate in MasterChef India, where she showcased the beauty of tribal cuisine to a modern audience. A self-taught chef and a tribal food consultant hailing from Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district, she blends age-old recipes with modern techniques to create experiences that go beyond taste, connecting people with culture.
Vijaya Amujure, conservationist
Vijaya is currently the Principal Director (Architectural Heritage), INTACH. She has 22 years of experience in heritage conservation. She is responsible for the restoration of about 50 historic monuments in Delhi and preparation of conservation and management plan for the President’s Estate. She is a recipient of the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award 2017 (honourable mention) for the conservation of Gohad Fort in Madhya Pradesh.
Raimati Ghiuria, farmer
Koraput’s Raimati is the Mandia Rani of Odisha. She has earned the moniker for preserving close to 40 varieties of millets and 80 paddy landraces till now. Raimati has preserved rice varieties like kalajeera, tulasi and laktimachi, which are resilient to drought, salinity and flooding. She heads an FPO, Bamandei Company, in Koraput, which produces biofertilisers and procures millets.
Gargi Bhattacharya, disability activist
The chief trustee of Zain Foundation Trust, Gargi, aims to make Eastern India’s first residential facility for those with autism and other neurodiversity conditions. She is a powerful advocate for autism, keeping the community of special parents motivated and building the holistic residential infrastructure of Zain Foundation. She has worked with UNICEF, Odisha, as their print and audiovisual documentary resource.
Dr Smruti Swain, ENT specialist
Despite being an amputee, Dr Smruti has never let this handicap hamper her work as an ENT surgeon. Having pursued her MBBS from MKCG MCH at Berhampur, she was also the head of the department of ENT at PRM Medical College at Baripada. She has been in the medical teaching profession for more than 25 years and is currently the HoD of ENT at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Minushri Madhumita, entrepreneur
Minushri co-founded Thinkraw Innovative Solutions in 2016, which is revolutionising agriculture with solar-powered solutions that enhance efficiency in farming and aquaculture. The company’s innovations like Dhivara Mitra and Krishi Dhanu reduce drudgery, boost productivity and empower women farmers. Both products integrate IT and solar technologies. Born and brought up in Kalahandi, Minushri has an MSc degree in Chemistry.
Jyotirmayee Dash, scientist
A senior professor and Chair of the School of Chemical Sciences at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, Jyotirmayee applies the principles of chemical biology to modulate the structure and function of nucleic acids for anticancer research. She is the first Odia woman to be conferred the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in Chemical Sciences.
Khirabdhi Seth, forest guard
Khirabdhi is posted at Lakhanpur in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary under the Hirakud Wildlife Division. She joined the Forest Department in 2012 and has worked in remote locations in the sanctuary. Displaying extraordinary courage on duty, she nabbed at least 19 hardcore poachers along with guns and other weapons despite being attacked. In the last year she has patrolled 4,186 km on foot.
Nibedita Lenka, social activist
She is popularly known as Yasoda Maa for a reason. In the last two decades, Nibedita has taken hundreds of destitute children under her care and ensured their education and holistic growth. Many of them are doctors and engineers, today. She has established five Barnabodh Pathshala centres in five slums around Bhubaneswar, where children are taught, fed and get clothing for free.
Sujata Mohapatra, dancer
Sujata Mohapatra is considered one of the foremost Odissi dancers of her generation. Disciple and daughter-in-law of the late guru Padma Vibhushan Kelucharan Mohapatra, she has been committed to honouring his legacy in the devotional dance form. She has travelled all over the world and performed as a soloist in many prestigious festivals. She is a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
