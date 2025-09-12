Exciting events to catch this week in Hyderabad

September 13 & 14 | Banjara Hills

Savour the flavours of A Culinary Homecoming, presented by Roast CCX and Salt & Pepper. This rare two-night chef’s table brings together chef Sreekar Kapuganti and chef Clive Fernandes, returning after global journeys to craft refined, personal menus. With creations like Tuna aioli gougère, Silken tofu with ginger dressing, and Peas & saffron agnolotti, this is an unforgettable evening of food and flavours.

Rs 6,300 all inclusive for veg, Rs 6,825 all inclusive for non veg.

7pm. At Roast CCX.