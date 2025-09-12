Exciting events to catch this week in Hyderabad

September 13 | Punjagutta
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last film in the beloved franchise is here. Set in summer 1930, the Crawley family faces financial peril and societal scandal when Lady Mary’s recent divorce thrusts her into the spotlight. Look forward to an unforgettable goodbye as the Crawleys face a new chapter. The film stars Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.
In theatres. Details: Online.
September 13 & 14| Serilingampalle
Dive into Kissago’s adaptation of Ilhaam, Manav Kaul’s evocative play. This performance follows a middle-class banker whose mid-life reflections unravel into a profound search for meaning. Grab your loved ones for a stirring, poetic evening of theatre.
Tickets at Rs 300. 7.30 pm.
At Rangabhoomi – Events & Spaces.
September 13 | Kukatpally
Set the vibe of the night at Max Urbn Unmute featuring Kayden Sharma. This electrifying Gen Z rap extravaganza—part of Max Fashion India’s first-ever rap tour—promises unfiltered energy, neon vibes, and fiery performances from street-culture artistes.
Tickets at Rs 249.
5.30 pm.
At Nexus Hyderabad Mall.
September 13 & 14 | Banjara Hills
Savour the flavours of A Culinary Homecoming, presented by Roast CCX and Salt & Pepper. This rare two-night chef’s table brings together chef Sreekar Kapuganti and chef Clive Fernandes, returning after global journeys to craft refined, personal menus. With creations like Tuna aioli gougère, Silken tofu with ginger dressing, and Peas & saffron agnolotti, this is an unforgettable evening of food and flavours.
Rs 6,300 all inclusive for veg, Rs 6,825 all inclusive for non veg.
7pm. At Roast CCX.
September 13 | Hitech City
Gaurav Gupta Live – India Tour, is the show to be at this weekend. Known as ‘Being Baniya’, Gaurav’s hilarious take, from his dental practice to viral fame and Amazon Prime special Market Down Hai, promises a night brimming with laughter and relatability.
Tickets at Rs 999.
7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
September 13 | Kondapur
The global Punjabi music icon, Imran Khan — dubbed the ‘King of Urban Punjabi Music’ — promises to set the stage alight at Imran Khan Live with hits like Satisfya, Bewafa, and Amplifier. With an electrifying night Bollywood, Punjabi, and rap vibes, this will be a high-energy event to remember.
Tickets at Rs 749. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
September 13 | Gachibowli
Get ready as Pratyush Chaubey, comes to town with Pratyush Chaubey Live. These witty stand-up special captures the journey of a software engineer turned comedian, navigating everyday frustrations with humour and charm.
Tickets at Rs 499.
7.30 pm. At Comedy Theatre.
September 12 | Jubilee Hills
Curated Corridors features exclusive access to Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas festive jewellery pop-up, along with engaging workshops—Personal Styling by Divisha Khaitan Kedia and Wardrobe Organising by Darshana Tulshan. With luxury pop-ups, and a dress to impress theme, drop by for a glam evening.
11 am to 8 pm. At The Colosseum.