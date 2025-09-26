Check out these upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

Fusion finds

Croon to the world fusion project led by acclaimed guitarist and composer Ravi Iyer, as Windmill presents The Ravi Iyer Fusion Quartet. Bridging hindustani and carnatic traditions with the energy of rock and the improvisational spirit of jazz, the performances are rooted in tradition yet open to global influences, making them engaging and inspiring. INR 750. September 26 & 27, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield.