Check out these upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

Every weekend, Bengaluru hosts an array of cultural events spanning across different genres. This weekend is no different! From music and dance to art and theatre, we curate a list of events that you must definitely check out!
Avantgarde art
Bengaluru will soon be treated with one-of-a-kind art space as the world’s first Museum of Anamorphic Art, Miller Museum of Anamorphic Art, is all set to open in the city. The museum celebrates the intricate world of anamorphic art, blending mathematics and science, featuring anamorphic paintings, surreal sculptures, charcoal works and digital installations. September 28, 4.40 pm onwards. At Cooke Town.
Divine devotion
Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Bengalee Association as they come together once again to celebrate the cherished cultural tradition of Durga Puja in Bengaluru. September 22, 6.30 pm. At Ulsoor.
Soulful symphony
Experience an unforgettable evening where tradition meets contemporary at dusk as Atta Galatta presents Sandhya Swaranjali, a soulful musical offering. Watch as Simran Senani (vocals), Ram Mohan Rao (harmonium), Prahlad Deshpande (tabla) and Ravi Teja (guitar) put up a captivating presentation of evening ragas blended beautifully with timeless Bollywood tunes and soulstirring Coke Studio favourites. INR 499. September 27, 7 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.
Fusion finds
Croon to the world fusion project led by acclaimed guitarist and composer Ravi Iyer, as Windmill presents The Ravi Iyer Fusion Quartet. Bridging hindustani and carnatic traditions with the energy of rock and the improvisational spirit of jazz, the performances are rooted in tradition yet open to global influences, making them engaging and inspiring. INR 750. September 26 & 27, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Groovy gourmet
Indulge in an immersive experience of soulful tunes as ITC Gardenia’s Kebabs & Kurries present Sufi Nights. The evening begins with a feast — an assortment of succulent kebabs, freshly baked artisanal breads and legendary Dal Bukhara served with select premium beverages and an array of exquisite desserts and would be enhanced by live sufi music. INR 5,000 onwards. September 26. At Residency Road.
Lively lights
Step into the world of the timeless rhythm of dandiya as Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru presents Lights of Joy – Dandiya Nights. Enjoy an evening filled with infectious Bollywood beats, dance and merriment. INR 99 onwards. September 30 to October 1, 6 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Ghazal galore
Step into the timeless world of ghazals with Tajurba -e-Ghazals: an evening of poetic melodies at Sabha Blr. The melodious voice of Sohini Majumdar meets the rhythmic beats of Trilochan Kampli to create a mehfil that you won’t be able to forget. INR 900. September 27, 7 pm onwards. At Kamaraj Road.
Step stories
Join Bengaluru’s grandest garba and dandiya celebration at Phoenix Dandiya Nights, a two-day spectacle of endless music and dance. Move to the rhythm and partake in live performances as celebrity DJs set the stage ablaze with Navratri beats. INR 499 onwards. September 27 & 28, 4 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.
Alluring awaaras
Experience a live performance by KhoslaRaghu as they take the stage in the city as a part of their Aawara Tour. Known for their songs like Barse More Naina, Naazare, Rang Tera, Dil Behra and many more. INR 499 onwards. September 28, 8 pm onwards. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.
Acclaimed art
Indulge in a visual and conceptual dialogue as Sri Lanka’s most distinguished contemporary artist, Raja Segar, is all set to showcase his work in Bengaluru for the first time at his solo exhibition Melody Of Hues. September 26. 11 am to 8 pm. At Saanchi Gallery, BIC, Domlur.
Fitness fiesta
Nexus Select Malls presents the 3rd edition of Run for Happyness, a community fitness movement. Join Milind Soman in Bengaluru at Nexus Shantiniketan. All proceeds support social causes via Being Social – Ek Nayi Shuruaat, promoting health, an active lifestyle and making a positive difference in the community. INR 499 onwards. September 28, 5.30. Across locations.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress