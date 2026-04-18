Maitreyee Joshi’s GOAT in Chennai explores the space before performance begins

But GOAT also does something else with this space. It turns it into an homage. “They are unsung heroes,” she says, speaking of lighting, sound, and set crews. “The fact that they’re unseen means the show is going really well. You don’t want to see a crew person running onto the stage to set up your lights, though that is very much the proposition of my show.”

Then comes the other central tension, greatness versus mediocrity. “Being mediocre at something is often the first sign that you might be on the path to being great at it,” she says, almost questioning the idea even as she puts it out there.

And mediocrity? It is not rejected here. “Mediocrity is a perceived state,” she says. “What could be considered a great achievement for someone can be looked at as mediocre by someone else. So where is the scale? What is the value system here?”

It’s a question that lingers. Because if the scale itself is unstable, why is mediocrity treated as failure? “This measurement itself is very skewed,” she continues. “It doesn’t work for everyone. At 33, I still don’t have an answer for why mediocre gets such a bad rep,” she says. Then pauses. “But maybe we can cut it some slack.”