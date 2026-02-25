KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Festival 2026 brings together literature, visual arts, theatre, cinema, and music

Kolkata is ready for the next edition of KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Festival 2026 which is a four-day multidisciplinary event, scheduled from February 26 to March 1. This is a collaborative effort by the YAPANCHITRA Foundation and the Kolkata International Foundation for Arts, Literature and Culture (KIFALC). Performances and exhibitions will occupy several of Kolkata’s landmark venues, including the KIFALC Centre, Sisir Mancha, Gaganendra Pradarshanshala, and Nandan 3.
The organisers designed the festival to function as a bridge between diverse artistic forms, bringing together film directors, poets, scholars, and theatre practitioners to spark new creative dialogues.
A continuous Annual Art Workshop will anchor the celebration, running throughout the entire four-day duration. Renowned artists such as Samir Aich and Sanatan Dinda will lead these sessions, providing a rare opportunity for the public to witness the creative process firsthand.
The festival officially opens at the KIFALC Centre with an inauguration attended by distinguished figures like Jawhar Sircar, Santanu Bose, and Pradeep Khemka. Leadership from both foundations, including Chairperson Prabal Kumar Basu, Managing Trustee Dipali Bhattacharya, and Trustees Barnali Roy, Samik Bandyopadhyay, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharya, and Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, will also be present to mark the occasion.
The schedule features an array of intellectual and sensory experiences, ranging from intense panel discussions to rhythmic tribal dances and live music. Global literary figures like Marta Eloy, Ahmad Al Shahawy, and Sara Hamid Hawass will join Indian icons such as Jayant Kaikini and Gagan Gill to provide an international perspective.
On the performance front, audiences can look forward to theatre by Dolly Basu, Dastangoi by Suparna Deb, and cinema screenings curated by Sanjay Mukhopadhyay. The evenings will conclude with a diverse musical palette, featuring the experimental sounds of Debojyoti Mishra and the high-energy rock of the Lakkhichara Band.
This festival also serves as a moment of recognition through the KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Awards, which celebrate exceptional achievements in the arts. Such initiatives reflect the long-standing commitment of the YAPANCHITRA Foundation, which has supported over 70 young poets since its inception in 2002. Together with KIFALC’s dedication to international collaboration, this event reinforces Kolkata’s reputation as a sanctuary for the arts and a leader in global cultural conversation.