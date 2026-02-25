KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Festival 2026 brings together literature, visual arts, theatre, cinema, and music

Kolkata is ready for the next edition of KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Festival 2026 which is a four-day multidisciplinary event, scheduled from February 26 to March 1. This is a collaborative effort by the YAPANCHITRA Foundation and the Kolkata International Foundation for Arts, Literature and Culture (KIFALC). Performances and exhibitions will occupy several of Kolkata’s landmark venues, including the KIFALC Centre, Sisir Mancha, Gaganendra Pradarshanshala, and Nandan 3.

KIFALC–YAPANCHITRA Festival: A landmark celebration featuring literature, visual arts, theatre, cinema, and music

The organisers designed the festival to function as a bridge between diverse artistic forms, bringing together film directors, poets, scholars, and theatre practitioners to spark new creative dialogues.

A continuous Annual Art Workshop will anchor the celebration, running throughout the entire four-day duration. Renowned artists such as Samir Aich and Sanatan Dinda will lead these sessions, providing a rare opportunity for the public to witness the creative process firsthand.