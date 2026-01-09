Bengaluru welcomes a vibrant weekend of arts, music and festivities

This week, Bengaluru comes alive with a rich tapestry of cultural events celebrating tradition, creativity and contemporary expression. Audiences can immerse themselves in Karnataka’s puppetry heritage, enjoy immersive classical concerts, experience thought-provoking cinema, laugh along at South Asian women comedians, explore handcrafted textiles and take part in festive workshops. Whether drawn to music, theatre, visual arts or family-friendly activities, the city offers something to inspire, entertain and engage every visitor.
Puppet play
The Dhaatu International Puppet Festival (DIPF) focuses on the celebration of Karnataka’s rich puppetry heritage, using ancient art forms to tell stories. The performances will be carried out by renowned troupes like Hongirana Puppet Art Troupe. Discover a mesmerising immersion into Karnataka’s living puppetry traditions and artistry. Entry free. January 9 to 11, 4 pm onwards. At Mandala Cultural Centre, Kanakapura Main Road.
Melodic mahotsava
The Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust hosts the 179th Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Vaidika Aradhana Kainkaryam and Sangeethotsava. The festival opened with the traditional Pancharatna Kruthi Goshti Gayana. The following days will unfold into immersive carnatic concerts, highlighted by a special recital by sangita kalanidhi RK Shriramkumar, offering audiences a deeply enriching classical experience. Entry free. On till January 11, 8.30 am. At Sri Sringeri Shankara Matha, Shankarapura.
Ethical echoes
Nayi Neralu (Whispers of Earth) by Girish Kasaravalli will be showcased this weekend, as part of a series honoring his legacy. The movie will be shown in Kannada with English subtitles, followed by a discussion that offers insights into the auteur’s renowned style of filmmaking. Entry free. January 9, 5.30 pm onwards. At National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road.
Artisan aesthetics
This upcoming exhibition — New Year Edit by The Pink Gulab — showcases a curated collection of handloom textiles and handcrafted accessories from renowned Kolkata labels, celebrating craft, culture and mindful living. More than just a marketplace, the exhibition serves as a platform where craft, culture and mindful living converge. Entry free. January 10 & 11. At BIC, Domlur.
Brown brilliance
Brown Women Comedy is a bold stand-up showcase celebrating South Asian women’s voices through sharp, unapologetic humour. The show will feature a rotating line up of acclaimed comedians like Amruta Bendre, Daizy Maan, Kru Harale and Sejal Bhat. The show explores identity, culture, family and womanhood with wit and fearless honesty. INR 599 onwards. January 10, 5 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar.
Soulful symphony
The Dark Lord Saga is an immersive evening experience of divine classical music by Sivasri Skandaprasad. She is a classical singer and performer rooted in carnatic music. Be part of this bhakti project where you will sing to the divine and come face to face with your true self. INR 300 onwards, January 9, 6.30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Raga resonance
Ilaiyaraaja 50: Live Concert – Music for Meals in Bengaluru celebrates five decades of the maestro’s music while supporting Akshaya Patra’s mid-day meal initiative. Expect a grand evening of orchestral performances, nostalgic film classics and soulful melodies, as Ilaiyaraaja performs live to raise awareness and funds for children’s nutrition. INR 1,500 onwards. January 10, 7 pm onwards. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Festive flourish
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru celebrates Makara Sankranti with family-friendly festivities, including a Kite Making and Flying Competition, a Rangoli Competition and interactive workshops. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional patterns, festive artistry and hands-on activities, experiencing the joy, creativity and cultural spirit of this vibrant harvest festival. INR 149 onwards. January 10 & 11, 2 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Melodic magic
Virtuoso soprano saxophonist Phil Scarff performs with MoonArra in a special concert. Known for blending hindustani classical music with jazz, Phil and the ensemble present original compositions featuring sax, guitars, vocals, tabla and poetry, offering audiences a rich, improvisational journey through genre‑blurring soundscapes and soulful musical dialogues. INR 500. January 14, 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.
Movement mechanics
Science meets movement in a pioneering workshop exploring the biomechanics of dance and dancers’ bone health. Organised by Anaadya Performing Arts under artistic director Arpita Banerjee and led by orthopedic surgeon Dr Prashath Nagraj, the session blends medical insight with artistic practice to help dancers move safely, efficiently and sustainably. INR 299. January 10, 11.30 am. At Dhurii Studio, Indiranagar.
Curated and written by Emmanuel Thomas and Sanjeevani
