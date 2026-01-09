Bengaluru welcomes a vibrant weekend of arts, music and festivities

Movement mechanics

Science meets movement in a pioneering workshop exploring the biomechanics of dance and dancers’ bone health. Organised by Anaadya Performing Arts under artistic director Arpita Banerjee and led by orthopedic surgeon Dr Prashath Nagraj, the session blends medical insight with artistic practice to help dancers move safely, efficiently and sustainably. INR 299. January 10, 11.30 am. At Dhurii Studio, Indiranagar.

Curated and written by Emmanuel Thomas and Sanjeevani

