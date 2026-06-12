Nucleya, Folk Rituals and Himalayan Flavours: A power-packed line-up of experiences in Bengaluru

Couple team Gaurav Saini and Vidishee Banik, known for Mamo Bangalore, bring their experiences from momo traditions of the Eastern Himalayas to the city with an exciting supper club this weekend! Indulge in an array of flavours that will highlight their inspiration from the techniques and food memories of regions like Kalimpong, Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim, across which they have spent their childhood. Meal for two: INR 6,000. June 13 & 14, 12.30 pm onwards. At Tijouri — Radisson Blu Atria Hotel, Palace Road.