Nucleya, Folk Rituals and Himalayan Flavours: A power-packed line-up of experiences in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is cooking up a storm this weekend with some exciting events happening arround the town. From a limited-audience Nucleya concert high-up in the Bengaluru skyline to a close-knitted of momos and memories at a food-pop up by Gaurav Saini and Vidishee Banik, there's a whole lot of things to do in the city!
Couple team Gaurav Saini and Vidishee Banik, known for Mamo Bangalore, bring their experiences from momo traditions of the Eastern Himalayas to the city with an exciting supper club this weekend! Indulge in an array of flavours that will highlight their inspiration from the techniques and food memories of regions like Kalimpong, Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim, across which they have spent their childhood. Meal for two: INR 6,000. June 13 & 14, 12.30 pm onwards. At Tijouri — Radisson Blu Atria Hotel, Palace Road.
Oli is an upcoming is a multi-semsory immersive performance that will feature a blend of live music, tribal instruments, dance, visual projections, aromas and curated tastes. Engage with an enthralling concert that takes a detour from the usual, further diving into a holistic journey across the five elemental stages — all concluding with a crescendo that celebrates community, nature and sustainable living. INR 149. June 13, 6 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Bengaluru becomes the stage for French company bAlllAd as they bring their immersive public-space performance to the city as part of their India tour. Part of this year’s Fête de la Musique celebrations this unique experience will offer roaming sonic experiences, collective dances and musical interventions. Created by French artiste Bertrand Devendevill, this fest will engage with the audience and bring out the most unique energies that the city has to offer! Entry free. June 13, 8 pm onwards. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. June 14, 4 pm onwards. At NGMA, Kasturba Road.
Kuchipudi dancer Pranamya Suri takes the stage to highlight the everlasting presence of Krishna through inter-connected narrative vignettes set in Vrindavana. Accompanied by a live orchestra, Pranamya introduces Paratattva: The Supreme Essence. Entry Free. June 17, 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Witness the power-packed set of music producer and DJ Nucleya during his upcoming live show in the city. Known for Laung Gawacha, Bass Rani, Aaja, Bhayanak Atma and more, Nucleya is all set to blow the lid off this evening with a tight audience atop the Bengaluru skyline! INR 999 onwards. June 13, 7 pm onwards. At High Ultra Lounge, World Trade Centre, Dr Rajkumar Road.
A mesmerising evening of devotion beckons with Jogati Nrithya. Capturing the story of Renukadevi who emerged as the divine Yellamma — the Jogatis, her devotees, bring this tradition to the centre stage this weekend, offering a rare, immersive look into the living folk traditions and spiritual heritage of Karnataka. Free entry. June 12, 6.30 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Comedian Ashwyn Singh, known for his witty and rather musical presence on-stage and online alike, is all set to bring his newest set to the crowd of Bengaluru. Known for humourously tackling issues from the Indian diaspora across the world to flaunting his singing skills in musical anecdotes and much more, here’s a fun way to spend your evening! INR 799 onwards. June 13, 3 pm and 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar.